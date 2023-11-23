This electrified Aston Martin DB6 is packed with recycled materials

Electric car interiors packed with recycled materials instead of animal hides are all the craze – and that doesn’t just include new EVs, as this beautiful Aston Martin DB6 from the mid-1960s shows.

This is the latest creation by Lunaz, a British company that restores and electrifies classic cars , removing the engine and replacing it with batteries and motors. Some might call it sacrilege, but Lunaz already has plenty of customers who are ready to disagree. In the case of the DB6, the car’s three-litre, 282 bhp engine is swapped for an electric motor that produces 375 bhp. Lunaz has previously said the car can be fitted with batteries ranging in capacity from 80 kWh to 120 kWh, giving a range of up to 255 miles.

Although only a concept for now, the upcycled materials featured here can all be fitted to the cars of Lunaz customers, and the DB6 is among a handful of classic British cars for which Lunaz offers its restoration and electrification services.

(Image credit: Lunaz)

Described as “a vision of eco-conscious material usage never seen combined on a road car,” the DB6 concept has an interior that features veneer made from egg and nut shells. Plastic components have been replaced by corn and wood fibres, while Lunaz has developed a leather piping alternative made from apple pomace, a by-product of cider, juice and compote production. This is combined with water-based polyurethane and a backing made from wood pulp to create what Lunaz describes as “a light, soft material with the look and feel of the finest leather.”

Other leather components, like the seat bolsters, parcel shelf and transmission tunnel, are made from cowhide sourced from the meat industry and with total emissions claimed to be up to 50% below the industry standard, while also being entirely biodegradable.

The Aston’s door cards use a fabric made from a blend of renewable plant-based materials, the company says, including corn and wood pulp-based fibres. “The unique matte surface features a subtle organic texture with a semi-lustrous base,” Lunaz said.

(Image credit: Lunaz)

As we’re starting to see from mainstream car manufacturers, Lunaz produces carpets made from nylon derived from discarded and recycled fishing nets, with a backing made from recycled plastic bottles.

Lunaz founder David Lorenz said: “Upcycling is a holistic, whole-vehicle process in which sustainability encompasses not only the clean-air powertrain but also the materials and finishes used in the interior. We’ve seen significant interest from our clients in maximising our use of sustainable alternatives to traditional leathers, veneers and fabrics…these are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.”