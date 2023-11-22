This eagerly-awaited Garmin watch deal is too good to miss

When it comes to smartwatches, there are many different kinds available to users. If you're anything like me, you'll be looking for a smartwatch which has a decent battery life – and there is only one king in that arena.

Garmin watches are some of the best on the market for rugged, long-lasting use. These are designed for adventure and are packed with features to ensure they can go anywhere with you.

Right now, you can get the current flagship Garmin Fenix 7 for just £399 at Amazon– that's a saving of £160!

Garmin Fenix 7: was £559 , now £399 at Amazon

Save £160 on the Garmin Fenix 7 at Amazon. This capable smartwatch is built for adventure, complete with a long battery life and a durable case. If you're looking for the perfect wrist-mounted life companion, look no further. Other Variations: Very £399 | Decathlon £399.99

That's a staggering price for a fantastic smartwatch. You're getting a device which is tested to US Military specs, giving you a good idea of how robust it is. A 47mm fibre-reinforced polymer case is paired with a 1.3-inch display for a solid feel on the wrist.

It's also chock-full of that all important battery life. In smartwatch mode, you'll see an impressive 18 days of use, which should be more than enough for most users. In GPS mode, users can still enjoy 57 hours of use, while the Battery Saver mode can see up to 57 days of charge time.

As a multisport watch, this is ready for just about anything you could think to throw at it. What's more, sports that require it have dedicated displays to showcase the exact information you need.

Adventurers are kept safe, too. There, you'll find a wide range of maps available to ensure you always know where you are.

Oh, and you don't even really need to think about your workouts with this. The built-in workout suggestions will analyse your health and fitness data to suggest appropriate activities for your day – it even plots in rest days for you!

All of that made the Fenix 7 a pretty strong package at the retail price. Slash a whopping £160 off of that, though, and you're looking at a truly insane value package. Don't hang about – deals this good won't last long.