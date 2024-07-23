This could be the best Android phone yet – and it's not from Samsung, Google or OnePlus

Quick Summary There's a new kid on the Android phone block – and it could kill off all of the current competition. The Nubia Z60 Leading Version has a truly unbelievable spec sheet, with something for everyone.

If you had to guess what the best Android phone on the market was, chances are you'd have a fair go. While new models arrive all the time, a handful of major brands tend to dominate the sector.

Your mind will probably have gone to something like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example. Others might have made a swing for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or a really leftfield move with the absolutely gorgeous OnePlus 12.

But actually, it could be none of those handsets. Fantastic though they may be, a new device has just been unveiled which could top all of them. It's called the Nubia Z60 Leading Version, and it packs in one of the most robust spec sheets on the market.

Let's kick off inside. There, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor sits to power the handset. What's perhaps more unusual is what it's paired with. An AI engine capable of performing over 73 trillion operations per second (TOPS) sits there, paired with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

That's some seriously heavy-duty kit, and should be capable of running complex AI programs, while also keeping battery life strong. The device also claims to use something called AI 'Zero' power consumption 2.0 technology, to prolong battery life further.

You'll even find IP68 water and dust resistance on the handset, making it a great option for rugged environments. Sure, we probably wouldn't be using it on a building site, but that doesn't mean it wouldn't be able to.

Then there's the camera array, and if you're thinking that will fall short, prepare to eat your hat. The main sensor here is a Sony 9-series, with a 35mm focal length. That's a little tighter than most phone cameras, but will be music to the ears of photographers. That features a combined glass and plastic lens construction, and produces 50MP images.

That's combined with an 18mm ultra-wide sensor, and an 85mm Portrait lens for telephoto duties. Each of those features its own OIS system, for beautifully stable images and video. Oh, and talking of video, you'll be able to capture 4k footage at up to 120fps on this device. That's an absurd level of prowess for a phone camera.

So, how much is that going to cost? Well, prepare to be surprised once more, as this looks set to be a relatively affordable handset. Price from just £649 at the low end, up to £929 for the 16GB+1TB version, this is a really attractive prospect.

The global on-sale date is set for the 12th of August, with pre-orders available right now. I, for one, cannot wait to get my hand on this device. A photography and videography monster with a load of horsepower under the hood? Yes please!