This award-winning LG OLED TV is super-cheap in the Amazon sale – but there aren't many left

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let's cut to the chase: if you want a 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV for £849, you'd better move fast: when I started writing this Amazon had just 15 left in its Spring sale (opens in new tab), and by the time I checked it over the number was down to 14.

The LG C1 is one of the very best OLED TVs you can buy, and while the price cuts are because there's a newer model in town the C1 is *still* one of the very best OLED TVs you can buy. Its successor is currently sitting at £1,400.

What's so great about the LG C1 OLED TV?

The LG C1 has great connectivity and really fantastic image quality. It's also one of the best gaming TVs thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync, as well as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

As we wrote in our review, "LG OLEDs have a tendency to impress straight from the box, but the C1 really rocked us back on our couch. We expect perfect blacks and nuanced near black performance, but there’s a new found smoothness to the C1’s colour, an unerring sharpness to its images (and not just with native 4K, but upscaled Full HD too), that’s often breathtaking."

Bearing in mind we were reviewing the C1 at its full price, not the discounted price that it's going for now, and we concluded that "it's a stellar OLED option to consider" thanks to its "outstanding" picture quality in both native 4K and upscaled HD. Whether you're into movies, gaming, sports or all three it's a tremendous television and right now it's going for a tremendously low price.