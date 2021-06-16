This amazing iPhone and Android app transformed me into a Pixar character

If you ever wanted to see what you would look like as a Pixar movie character then, providing you are using an iPhone or Android phone, your lucky day has arrived. That's because the Voilà Ai Artist app on iPhone and Android is now available and, well, prepare to have your mind blown.

As you can see in this story, my mind has already been blown, as I've used the app to transform myself in seconds into a Pixar character, a manga cartoon character as well as transport myself back in time to the 15th century.

You get a selection of images to choose from after each image is processed. (Image credit: Voilà Ai Artist)

The app works like this. First you download it from the Apple App Store on iPhone or the Google Play Store on Android. Next you grant Voilà Ai Artist permission to access your camera roll. Then finally you select a picture of yourself, partner, friend or family member and select from one of the app's four image transformation modes.

These image transformation modes include 3D Cartoon, Renaissance, 2D Cartoon and Caricature. Simply tap a mode and then wait all of 5 seconds or so (maybe a bit longer if you have to watch an advert as Voilà Ai Artist is free but ad supported) to see your result.

Pixar Rob and manga Rob, side by side. What a dreamboat. (Image credit: Voilà Ai Artist)

Each result is then split into three AI transformed images, which each offer a slightly different take on the original image. Each of these three images can then be saved and shared as desired.

For those who want to experience Pixar-fication, then you want to choose the 3D Cartoon transformation mode. Obviously, the AI upscaler will work best if you feed it high resolution, color photos, and portrait shots naturally deliver better results. However, I tried the app with black and white shots as well as some lower resolution stuff and the app still delivered pretty good results, so the AI tech must be pretty darn advanced.

Team T3 get the Voilà Ai Artist Pixar-fication treatment. (Image credit: Voilà Ai Artist)

This is how I would look if painted in the 15th century, apparently. (Image credit: Voilà Ai Artist)

This isn't the first AI-powered image transformation app we've seen, but it is definitely one of the most impressive, and it is free right now so worth a download in my mind if you want a few laughs.

I think everyone secretly wants to be in a Pixar movie, and the Voilà Ai Artist gives you your best chance of seeing what you would look like. Pixar has a very specific art style for its characters that is very much "3D cartoon" in appearance, and I think this mobile phone app gets closer than any other right now in replicating that.