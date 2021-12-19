This 65-inch LG 4K TV for £550 is the Christmas smart TV deal you're looking for

It's starting to look like Christmas might not be the communal event we were hoping for this year, but if you're now planning a smaller event at home, there are ways to still make a day of movies and festive TV feel like a big event for the family. For now, how about enjoying them on huge new TV?

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is £350 off at Box.co.uk, making it just £549 now – that's a huge amount of TV for the money, and LG's smart TV software is as good as it gets, meaning that it's child's play (literally, when needed) to fire up Disney+, Netflix or any other major service.

LG 65UP7500 65-inch 4K TV: was £899, now £549 at Box.co.uk LG 65UP7500 65-inch 4K TV: was £899, now £549 at Box.co.uk

Save £350 on an LG 4K TV that already delivered excellent bang for buck. This 65-inch set includes HDR support for vibrant colours, as well as good image processing to help make sure that SD or HD video still looks great at this size. LG's webOS smart TV software is one of the easiest to use, and has every major streaming service included.

As an added bonus, this TV actually comes with a free Google Nest Mini, which you can even use to control the television with your voice, if you want to get really fancy with it.

Naturally, getting this size of TV for this price means there are some limitations – there are only two HDMI ports, for example, and it's thicker than the flagship models that top our list of the world's best TVs.

But its specs and performance compare well to most of the best TV under £500 – and spending only a little over that amount gets you the huge 65-inch size that will make things feel really cinematic at home, and from a big manufacturer who always delivers rich image quality.