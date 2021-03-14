These Vodafone broadband deals are the best on the market, start at £22 p/m

Vodafone has been absolutely on fire recently with its broadband offering, with its packages frequently appearing in T3's broadband comparison feature.

And, right now is no exception, with the supplier's Superfast 2 and Superfast 1 broadband package currently topping our charts of the UK's finest broadband deals.

The Superfast 1 broadband package starts at just £22 per month and offers an average download speed of 35Mb, meanwhile the Superfast 2 package costs £24 per month and nearly doubles that average download speed to 63Mb.

Both plans also come with very nice sweetener, too. This is because both comes with a free £80 voucher that can be spent at Amazon, Tesco and M&S. So that's affordable broadband, fast download speeds, and a nice free gift.

We think both these Vodafone broadband deals are top notch, and their full details can be viewed below:

Star Deal Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63Mbps average download speed | £24 per month | 24-month contract | Free £80 voucher

The best deal in T3's eyes is Vodafone's Superfast 2 package, which delivers 63Mb average download speeds for £24 per month, which is only £2 more than Superfast 1. This deal comes with unlimited data as well as an £80 gift voucher to spend at Amazon, Tesco and M&S.View Deal

To see how these pair of Vodafone broadband deals stack up against the best on the market be sure to scope out T3's broadband comparison chart below, which surfaces the very best broadband deals from all the UK's top suppliers. It's great, too, as by inserting your postcode into the box you can automatically see which broadband deals are available in your area.

Broadband comparison: see the top deals