These cheap smartwatch deals may be the perfect stocking stuffer Christmas gifts

Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but the holiday shopping season isn't over yet! Christmas gifts are still being bought and with just a few weeks to go until the best time of the year, you may still be on the hook for nabbing a gift or two for friends and family.

If you're not quite sure what to look for, Best Buy has some great and surprisingly cheap deals on smartwatches that would make perfect stocking stuffer gifts. Even if not as a stocking stuffer, some of these smartwatch deals would just make a great gift for that friend or family member hoping to get one under the tree this year.

Best Buy has a varied selection of smartwatches on sale from FitBit, Samsung, Garmin, and more that are down to incredibly low prices still. So whoever you may be shopping for, whether it be a Samsung fanatic or someone whos open to any smartwatch. some of these cheap smartwatch deals at Best Buy are worth a browse.

Smartwatch Gift Idea Quick List

Smartwatch Christmas Gift Ideas

The Fitbit Sense is sleek, stylish, and only $149.95 at Best Buy right now. (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch

When it comes to health and fitness smartwatches, Fitbit offers a great selection of budget-friendly options to choose from – including the Fitbit Sense.

Packed with impressive features including EDA scanning, an on wrist method of scanning for electrodermal activity to detect stress responses, the Fitbit Sense is a prime choice for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle.

It also features built-in voice assistant capabilities, including compatibility with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning users can quickly set alarms, control smart home devices, and so much more.

The Fitbit Sense also features a built-in mic and speaker, so Bluetooth calls can be handled hands-free and on the move. So if you're in the gym burning off all those extra calories from holiday feasts, the Fitbit Sense won't stop you from performing your best.

In comparison to it's successor, of which you can read about in T3's Fitbit Sense 2 review (opens in new tab), you're also not missing out on much. While the Sense 2 does feature some improvements, both smartwatches more or less offer the same features albeit with a few differences.

That said, with Best Buy offering the Fitbit Sense for $149.95 (opens in new tab) – a whole $100 off the standard $249.95 price tag – it not only makes a great Christmas gift idea, it makes a cheap one, too!

Garmin's impressive Instinct Solar is downright beautiful – and only $249.99 at Best Buy. (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch

A bit of a step up from the Fitbit Sense, the Garmin Instinct Solar is an excellent smartwatch for the outdoorsy types in the family.

The smaller sibling of the Garmin Fenix 6 (opens in new tab), the Instinct Solar offers a fully featured fitness watch with the added capability of backup solar power functionality. That means less time plugging the watch in and more time enjoying the great outdoors.

While one of the big draws of the Garmin Instinct Solar is the solar capabilities, it does however come with a few caveats. Some of which you can read about in our Garmin Instinct Solar review (opens in new tab), but one in particular may be a deal breaker for some.

The Instinct Solar comes in a all-plastic case, meaning it's a little less durable and to some, a bit less "premium" than comparable smartwatches at this price. While not entirely a problem in itself, it may put some off towards something a bit more durable in terms of build quality.

Good news, though! Since this thing is $100 cheaper at Best Buy, it makes that a pill a bit easier to swallow. The Instinct Solar also has plenty to offer, and even if it's designed with a plastic construction, will still fill the needs of anyone out there looking to grab a solid fitness smartwatch cheap.

With the Garmin Instinct Solar on sale for $249.99 (opens in new tab) – $100 off the standard $349.99 price tag – it's an easy buy for those looking to grab a good smartwatch cheap as a Christmas gift for themselves, friends, or family members.

The most popular Android smartwatch is also the best gift for Samsung fans – and it's only $199.99 at Best Buy. (Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

If you're a fan of smartwatches, then you sure do know about one of the best smartwatches (opens in new tab) available – Samsung's Galaxy Watch4.

While the Galaxy Watch4 has recently been succeeded by the newly released Galaxy Watch5 (opens in new tab), the predecessor offers plenty for the price and is a downright joy to use if given the opportunity.

From solid fitness apps and features to day to day use, the Galaxy Watch4 is a Google-powered beast of a watch that includes tons of health tracking capabilities. Samsung was smart enough to include a BioActive Sensor on the Watch4, which does everything from track heart rate blood oxygen levels and then some.

The one downside to owning a Galaxy Watch is that if you don't run with a Galaxy phone or other Samsung smart devices, you'll be a bit restricted in just how versatile this watch can be. So if you're shopping for someone who prefers Apple iOS over Google, this may not be the best choice to go with.

That said, there's plenty to love about the Watch4 – most of which you can read about in our Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review (opens in new tab). For Samsung fans, it's the perfect gift to find in their stocking or under the tree, and is not far off from the Watch5 in terms of design and functionality.

Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on sale for $199.99 (opens in new tab) – a full $80 off the standard $279.99 price tag. It's a much better price point to grab this thing at, considering what it has to offer and considering the fact that its successor is almost double the price.