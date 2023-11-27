The Sonos Roam deal just dropped to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

Get the compact portable Sonos Roam speaker for less this Black Friday

Sonos Roam Cyber Monday deal
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

The Sonos Roam is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market – unless you want to shell out for the larger Sonos Move 2 – so when the price drops for Cyber Monday, it's definitely worth a look. 

Right now, the standard Sonos Roam is £129 on Very, which is £50 off the list price. Meanwhile, the paired down Sonos Roam SL (which forgoes the microphone) is on Amazon for just £114.99, which is £44 under its starting price. 

Both models offer the same 10-hour battery life, IP67 waterproofing and selection of WiFi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity. Both also sound great thanks the two Class-H digital amplifiers, tweeter and mid-woofer combination. The Roam adds auto Trueplay to adjust the sound for the environment it's in. 

If you're considering buying a portable speaker you should move fast on these, as the deals are likely to end today. 

Sonos Roam:  now £129 at Very

Sonos Roam: now £129 at Very (was £179)
Save £50 – The Sonos Roam is a pocket-sized portable speaker with great sound and connectivity options.

View Deal
Sonos Roam SL:  now £114 at Amazon

Sonos Roam SL: now £114 at Amazon (was £159)
Save £44 – The Sonos Roam SL offers the same great features and sound without the voice assistant.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸