The Sonos Roam deal just dropped to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

The Sonos Roam is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market – unless you want to shell out for the larger Sonos Move 2 – so when the price drops for Cyber Monday, it's definitely worth a look.

Right now, the standard Sonos Roam is £129 on Very, which is £50 off the list price. Meanwhile, the paired down Sonos Roam SL (which forgoes the microphone) is on Amazon for just £114.99, which is £44 under its starting price.

Both models offer the same 10-hour battery life, IP67 waterproofing and selection of WiFi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity. Both also sound great thanks the two Class-H digital amplifiers, tweeter and mid-woofer combination. The Roam adds auto Trueplay to adjust the sound for the environment it's in.

If you're considering buying a portable speaker you should move fast on these, as the deals are likely to end today.

Sonos Roam: now £129 at Very (was £179)

Save £50 – The Sonos Roam is a pocket-sized portable speaker with great sound and connectivity options.