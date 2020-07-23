The Nikon Z5 could be the affordable full-frame camera you've been waiting for

If you’re looking to step into the world of full-frame digital photography, then Nikon’s new Z5 could be just the ticket.

Sitting below the Z6 and Z7, the new Z5 has a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, plus other desirable features like a 3.69 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen display, in-body image stabilisation, and an Expeed 8 processor.

The Nikon Z5 launches this week alongside the equally new Nikkor Z 24-55mm F/4-6.3 lens, which Nikon claims is the shortest and lightest full-frame mirrorless zoom lens around. So far, it looks like a good option for photographers wanting their full-frame camera and lens combo to be as portable as possible.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Z5 uses the common Nikon Z mount system for interchangeable lenses, has an ISO range from 100 to 51,200 to help low-light photography, and useful extras like autofocus with eye detection and animal detection to nail your portraits and pet photos.

Nikon has also given the Z5 a magnesium alloy body that is sealed to protect it from dust and moisture, and there are dual UHS-II SD card slots for creating image backups while away from your computer and hard drive. The more expensive Z6 and Z7 both miss out on dual card slots.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Another useful feature for photographers out in the field is USB power. That way, you can keep the camera powered for as long as you need while shooting 4K video or a whole night’s worth of long-exposure photos.

There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connecting to Nikon’s SnapBridge smartphone app, making it easy to transfer photos and videos without fiddling with cables or SD card readers.

The new Nikon Z5 goes on sale in August and is priced at £1,589, or £1,719 with the Nikkor 24-55mm lens.

Liked this?