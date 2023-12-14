The new Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer is super-sized and perfect for festive cooking

Popular cookware brand, Tefal, has just launched a new super-sized air fryer, and it might be one of the biggest models I’ve ever seen! With a massive 20-litre capacity and 10 cooking functions to choose from, the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven can tackle all types of cooking, even your Christmas dinner.

As a leading kitchen electrics and appliance manufacturer, Tefal has made a name for itself with its many multi cookers, grills, pressure cookers, bread makers and more. With the ever growing popularity surrounding air fryers, Tefal has also cemented itself as one of the best air fryer brands on the market.

In 2023, Tefal has already seen big success with its new air fryer models. Earlier this year, Tefal launched its first dual basket air fryer and now, it’s releasing its biggest ever air fryer, the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven. This expansion to the Tefal air fryer range is designed to offer multiple ways to cook and replace other appliances in your kitchen to save energy and conserve kitchen space.

As stated by Eleanor Bell, Product Manager at Tefal, “We’re excited to be expanding our air fryer range with the new Easy Fry Air Fryer Oven. Its 10-in-1 functions include pizza, roast, grill, bake and more. It can even replace your toaster, saving you space in the kitchen… and offers mealtime in minutes while achieving crispy results and saving money on energy bills.”

Taking a look at the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven, it’s surprisingly compact considering its massive 20-litre capacity. This generous space can feed up to six people and can even fit a whole chicken and sides at the same time. Inside the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven is two racks, similar to the layout of an oven, which elevate foods and allows the air fryer’s rapid air circulation to move around freely to cook food expertly.

(Image credit: Tefal)

Alongside the oven racks, the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven also comes with an air fryer basket, wire rack, food tray and crumb tray so it can be used in multiple ways. It has three different cooking levels and 10 automatic cooking functions, including air fry, roast, grill, bake, pizza, toast, bagel, dehydrate, warm and reheat.

With rising energy costs, more and more people are avoiding using the oven and turning to the air fryer. The team at Tefal have been working hard on appliances that can help users save money, and has made it so that the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven doesn’t require pre-heating and has a 50% faster cooking timer that reduces your energy bills.

With Christmas on the horizon, many people are looking for guidance on how to cook Christmas dinner in an air fryer . With the Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven by your side, I have no doubt that this super-sized kitchen gadget will make festive cooking easier, stress-free and delicious.

The Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven is available to buy at Argos and AO.com for £249.