The Mandalorian Season 2: this simple trick means you'll never miss an episode

The Mandalorian Season 2 kicks off this week, and while you can't binge watch the entire thing, you can make sure you're watching each episode as soon as it drops with these handy alerts from Disney Plus – here's how to set them up.



• Disney Plus UK guide: cheap deals, best 2020 movies and shows to watch

Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus

You can sign up to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus when it debuts on the streaming service this October 30, for just £5.99 per month, or a discounted £59.99 for the whole year.View Deal

Don't miss a moment of #TheMandalorian! ❤️ this Tweet to receive a reminder when each new episode starts streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mLNX8NPGehOctober 19, 2020

The Mandalorian official Twitter account has made it easier than ever to organise your TV watching schedule as you juggle different shows across different streaming services. Just hit like on the tweet to get a direct notification when each episode hits Disney Plus.

The first episode drops this Friday, October 30, at 12AM PST/ 3AM EST/ 7AM GMT/ 6PM ACT, with subsequent episodes following every Friday until the big finale on Friday, December 18.

Once daylight savings time comes to an end in the US this Sunday, we expect the air times outside of the country to adjust accordingly, moving back an hour.

The first episode is set to be a bumper 52-minutes long, and based on the first season, we're expecting the following episodes to come in at around half an hour to 45 minutes, with another marathon episode bookending the show.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year in the UK, and $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a year in the US, and there are a ton of original series and films for you to delve into while you wait for new episodes of The Mandalorian to drop.

Check out our best of Disney Plus in 2020 guide to see what's on offer.