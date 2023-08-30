The iPhone 15 range could get a decent battery upgrade

The new iPhone should offer better battery life than previous generations

Well, it's official – the iPhone 15 range will be unveiled in a little under two weeks time. The latest model has been the subject of speculation for months now, and we'll finally know for sure in just 13 days.

Don't think that kind of proximity will stop the rumour mill, though. Another leak has broken out, suggesting that the new model could utilise bigger batteries than previous generations – including the current iPhone 14 range.

That report suggests an increase of between 12% and 18%, depending on which model you opt for. The details are listed below:

Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 rumouriPhone 14
Standard3,877mAh3,279mAh
Plus4,912mAh4,325mAh
Pro3,650mAh3,200mAh
Pro Max4,852mAh4,323mAh

That's a substantial boost. It should provide the new range with greater battery life overall – particularly when combined with newer, more efficient processors. That should be especially apparent on the Pro models. Those are said to pack a new 3nm processor, which should be more efficient than previous chips.

It's far from the only upgrade slated to arrive, though. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for example, is said to pack a new periscope camera. That should offer greater optical zoom than previous generations.

The non-Pro models are also tipped to get a camera boost, taking the 48MP unit from the current iPhone 14 Pro models. That should offer a significant boost for image quality on the lower tier handsets.

Other changes are more functional. We've heard rumours about the volume/mute rocker being exchanged for an action button – similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. That should offer users a greater degree of customisation, with a range of different features now available as a quick access setting.

Of course, we've also got the Dynamic Island. That feature debuted on the Pro models last time out, but is said to be coming to all handsets this year. It should be far more functional, too. Apps like Google Maps have been working on integration features, which should boost the utility of the feature.

With the launch date looming, there's not long left until we'll find out for sure. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled in the meantime, too. While Apple are notoriously good at running a tight ship with regards to leaks, it's not impossible for more details to emerge before the devices arrive.

