The Google Pixel 7a could be good news for Android fans

The Google Pixel 7a, this year's version of the firm's mid-range Android phone, is expected to be launched in May. And as we've come to expect from Google, the leaks are starting early. From what we're hearing, the Pixel 7a could turn out to be one of the best Android phones for people who don't want to pay full whack for a flagship phone.

The latest leak comes from Debayan Roy on Twitter, who has been known to leak the odd bit of accurate information in the past. This time out the leak shows pictures of the Pixel 7a design, which is pretty much what you'd expect from a new Pixel phone, along with some rumoured specifications.

What specs can we expect from the Google Pixel 7a?

According to the leak, you're looking at a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The processor inside is a Google Tensor G2 with fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

According to Roy the device has 5W wireless charging and a 64MP Sony IMX787 image sensor for its 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The version of Android on board will be Android 13, which fits with the expected launch date: that's just a little bit too early for Android 14, so that'll come along as a fairly instant update shortly after launch.

The details here chime with what we've previously heard from other sources: they too predicted the IMX787, wireless charging, a second-generation Tensor and a 1080p 90Hz display. So you could interpret this latest leak in two ways: as conformation of previous rumours, or just a repeat of them.

Whatever the truth, the rumoured specifications don't seem far-fetched, and if Google keeps the price the same as for the current model – its RRP is £399 / $ 449 / AU$749 – it could tun out to be as attractive as it is affordable.