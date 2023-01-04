The Gamin Dash Cam Live has a special trick up its sleeve

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Today at CES 2023 Garmin launched the all-new Garmin Dash Cam Live, an always-connected LTE dash cam that offers drivers access to a live view of their vehicle wherever they are in the world.

The new Garmin Dash Cam Live will also prove theft alerts and other incident alerts, with 1440p video recording and a wide 140-degree field of view.

This sounds perfect if you're travelling or have left your car in a dodgy part of town, as it'll give you valuable peace of mind that your vehicle is safe and sound.

We'll be testing the Garmin Dash Cam Live and seeing whether it earns a place in our best dash cam buying guide.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, has compared this new model to a video doorbell, saying, “Much like the popular doorbell security camera systems that give you a view around your front door, Garmin Dash Cam Live can serve as your eyewitness 24/7 for ultimate peace of mind and situational awareness. You can feel secure whether you’re walking away from your truck at the stadium or leaving your convertible at the beach.”

With Dash Cam Live, saved video clips are automatically stored for 24 hours in the secure, online Vault and can be accessed using the Garmin Drive smartphone app.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Just like wireless security cameras, this dash cam is always on, meaning it automatically records and saves video of incidents, tagging time, date and location of saved video thanks to built-in GPS.

When you're ready to access or share recorded video, the LTE connectivity also makes Dash Cam Live superior to standard dash cams, because you don't have to take the camera out of the car to download and share a video clip.

Just like Garmin's other Dash Cam models, the Live will also feature useful voice commands, allowing you to save video, stop/start recording, and take still pictures while keeping your hands on the wheel.

It also includes alerts for forward collision, lane departure and speed camera notifications to help encourage safer driving and increase situational awareness.

Okay, so how much does the premium Dash Cam Live cost?

It has a suggested retail price of £349.99, but for you to enjoy all the connected features of this LTE dash cam, you must also purchase a monthly Vault subscription plan in the Garmin Drive app. These plans, which start at £4.99/month, enable 24/7 connected features, including live view, location tracking, theft alerts, emergency contact notification and parking guard notifications as well as the ability to extend the storage duration of video clips for up to 30 days.