The best Bose SoundLink Revolve Black Friday deals

It's the perfect time to grab some great tech deals. That's because Black Friday 2020 is currently seeing retailers give us huge discounts on basically everything you could ask for. Bose's SoundLink Revolve is a good example, a powerful and stylish portable speaker from an audio maestro, now retailing for some crazy low prices.

Pretty much everything Bose makes is best-in-class and the SoundLink Revolve is no exception, offering amazing audio quality in an attractive cone-shaped case that gives 360° sound coverage. You get up to 12 hours of battery from a single charge and it only weighs 0.66kg.

As if that wasn't enough, the SoundLink Revolve is water resistent and incredibly durable, making those summer beach trips even better when you can pump out tunes with your mates. Plus, you can connect from up to nine meters away.

Want even more portable speaker choices? Then check out T3's best Bluetooth speaker guide, which is filled full of quality hardware like the Kanto Tuk and Sonos Move.

