The best Black Friday air fryer deals are here and one has a rotisserie!

Did you really not buy an air fryer during lockdown? Everyone else did. Never mind, the best Black Friday deals have already seen price cuts on numerous air fryers and now the first official Black Friday Amazon deals add two of the very best air fryers to the mix.

• Shop all Amazon air fryer deals – there are plenty, believe me.

The ones I've picked out here start with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer, which is an Instant Pot that is also an air fryer. So with that one you're getting two of the most popular cooking products of the last five years in a single device. A single device, with two lids, in fact.

Already got an Instant Pot? Try the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer. This loses the pressure/slow cook element to focus fully on good, old-fashioned air frying, like mama used to make.

If both of the above are a bit rich for your tastes there are also two large air fryers at rock bottom prices, from Breville: the Halo Air Fryer and perhaps best of all, the Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer, which is also a rotisserie, obviously. So you can skewer and spit roast to your heart's content, like a 21st century Henry VIII.

Remember: these offers must end soon. Don't wait for the best Cyber Monday deals; strike while the iron is hot.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer was £180, now £120 at Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer was £180, now £120 at Amazon

Save £60.00 – a third off the RRP – on this 11-in-1 multi cooker from Instant Pot, the inventor and instigator of such things. The big bonus here is that when you whip off the pressure cooker lid and put the heating element one on instead, it becomes an air fryer. So now you can slow cook, roast, pressure cook and air fry in one device. It also does 8 other things, since it is an 11-in-1 multi cooker. DEAL.

was £230 Now £120 Philips Essential XL Air Fryer was £230 Now £120

Almost half price, this deal sees £110 hewn from the price of this 'extra large' air fryer. Rapid Air Technology gives healthy and delicious results, with an emphasis on crispiness. The 7-litre capacity is enough for 'up to 5 meal portions or 1.2 kg of fries' and you could cram a chicken in as well, should the mood take you. Fuel for all the family.

Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer was £160, now £97 Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer was £160, now £97

Get a big £63 saving (39%) on this BIG air fryer. All air fryers are essentially small fan ovens, but with a 10-litre capacity, glass door and shelves this is really like a small fan oven. Cooking functions include air frying, baking, roasting and everyone's favourite: dehydrating. Best of all, though, the Rotisserie Air Fryer comes with a spit for chickens and a rotating drum for chips and fries. The result is mesmerising to watch and doubtless truly mouth-watering to taste.