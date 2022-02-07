The 3 best things to cook in an air fryer (that aren't chips)

Hands up, who got an air fryer during lockdown, or as a Christmas present? These mini fan ovens – that's essentially what they are, despite manufacturers' attempts to obfuscate the fact – now stand alongside the best Instant Pots as the must-have kitchen gadget. I'm not going to lie; I was rather dubious about these things, which is why I got someone else to put together our best air fryer buying guide. That's probably because I tried one when they were relatively new, about 5 or 6 years ago, and it was not good. However, the recent acquisition of a Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK has made me a complete convert to the cause.

Although air fryers are extremely versatile, I am sure most people basically use them to make chips with. That is a shame because they are capable of doing so much more. And also because to be quite honest, air fryer chips are usually no better than oven chips. I'm a very keen chef and have tried cooking most things in my air fryer since getting it. The results have generally been very good but the following three foods are the ones I really recommend. I'm afraid these are all for carnivores only, but air fryers are excellent for doing all sorts of veggies as well. From my experiments so far I'd say they're particularly good for doing aubergines, parsnips and mushrooms. But for now, on with the meats.

1. Fried chicken

(Image credit: Philips)

Do you own an air fryer and like the taste of chicken? Then stop what you're doing right now and go make some air fried chicken. Chicken au naturel nearly always comes out supremely well when air fried but the real winner here is American-style fried chicken. Or Korean-style, or whatever your favourite incarnation of fried chicken happens to be.

Your choices here are wings or larger portions such as legs, thighs and strips of breast. The former is the best option in my view, since wings cost next to nothing and give the best flavour and texture when air fried. Also, you don't need to batter or bread wings; just use whatever your go-to seasoning happens to be and then smother with hot sauce. Because chicken skin is so fatty you don't necessarily need to add any fat but I find using one of those weird oil spray things works really well when air frying just about anything.

Just set your air fryer to about 200ºC/400ºF, and you're good to go – just make sure you don't overfill your basket so the air can circulate around your poultry portions. Blasting hot air around chicken will crisp a batch of wings up in just 15 minutes or so, without over-cooking and drying out the flesh of the chicken.

Most air fried foods really don't have much in common with deep fried foods in terms of texture or flavour but air fried chicken really is just like the 'real thing' but considerably healthier. You would really struggle to get similar results in a full-sized oven, too.

2. Salmon

(Image credit: Getty)

Given that it's almost impossible to mess up salmon, and it's a fish that even fish-haters tend to like, you may wonder why I've bothered to include it here. Well, it's because I discovered something rather awesome that you can do to salmon in an air fryer that I've never successfully managed with any other cooking method.

You can knock out a few delicious fillets in 10 minutes flat in an air fryer at 200ºC/400ºF – as you can probably tell, I hardly ever deviate from this standard temperature on mine. Just season with salt, pepper, jerk seasoning, herbs, cajun seasoning – whatever your bag happens to be, flavour-wise. It's easy peasy, and once done you can add a bit of lemon squeezey.

Oh yeah, so onto the clever bit. If you slice the skin off the salmon before you start cooking and then give it an extra 5 minutes while the fillets rest – keep 'em warm under a bit of foil – it will crisp up in an unbelievably tasty way. You end up with something that could easily hail from a top restaurant, or Masterchef: The Professionals episode, yet requires no skill or effort whatsoever on your part. The skin will turn into something like a kind of salmony pork scratching. Which brings me on to…

3. Pork belly

(Image credit: Getty)

Nobody ever mentions pork in relation to air fryers but it's almost the perfect meat to do in one. Some cuts are an awkward size and shape to fit in a lot of air fryers but not belly. Pork belly is possibly the most underrated meat there is. Even better, unlike a lot of traditionally cheap cuts, it hasn't been co-opted by foodies, causing its price to rocket. That's what happened with, for instance, brisket.

You could cook pork belly on a lower heat for a longer time, but you'd be better off doing that in a standard oven in your Le Creuset. I just tend to give it a whiff of the oil spray, whack it in at the standard 200ºC/400ºF and cook for no more than an hour. A meat thermometer such as the brilliant Thermapen is your friend here; you want an internal temperature of at least 65ºC/145ºF. However, another great thing about pork belly is that it's extremely hard to overcook, so this should not be too much stress.

As with the salmon and the chicken, the truly great thing about pork in an air fryer is that you can get perfectly crispy crackling without drying out the meat. I don't think I've ever had bad pork belly under any form of cooking, but air fried pork belly is a revelation. An average size cut of this delicious meat will fit in most air fryers, but if yours is too small there's always the option of belly slices, which taste absolutely fantastic, and are extremely easy to fit. They'll need way less cooking time.