T3 Awards 2020: stop that noise and pay attention, Sony’s superb WH-1000XM3 just won ANOTHER prize

We’ve been saying it for a while now: the best noise cancelling headphones in the world are Sony’s WH-1000XM3. We've been saying it for at least two years in fact as they have now won this award at the T3 Awards 2020 and the same event last year. Real quality doesn't date, even in the world of gadgets.

Yep, Sony WH-1000XM3 still delivers best-in-class noise cancelling and arguably the best sound quality of any wireless headphones you can buy.

They’re also extremely comfortable even on long flights and the battery life is tremendous. The design is perhaps not that exciting looking, but it looks built to last – and it is, which is why it keeps coming back and winning T3 Awards every year.

This is the third generation of Sony’s noise cancelling tech, and they really nailed it here. It's said that a fourth generation will be with us soon, but much of the chatter around them has focussed on improved smart functionality rather than on noise cancelling – and it's hard to see how they could significantly improve it over this.

The wonderfully effective noise-quelling means there’s plenty of audio headroom to fully appreciate the detailed and exciting sound the Sonys produce. Even the newer Bose NC700 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7 haven't quite been able to match this old stager when it comes to truly enthralling – and noise-free – listening.

Like we said in our WH-1000XM3 review, 'if premium noise cancelling headphones are the Champion's League of portable audio, these are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City and Juventus rolled into one.'

