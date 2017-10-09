T3 Agenda: Focal's high-end Clear headphones. The super smart Volterman wallet. And more!

In the latest T3 Agenda - a new high-end set of headphones from French audio specialist, Focal; transform how you carry cards and cash with the smart power of the Volterman; and more...

Enjoy the ultimate over-ear experience with Focal's high-end Clear reference headphones

French headphone/speaker manufacturer Focus has launched Clear, the firm’s newest reference headphone. Clear is Focal’s new circum-aural open-back headphone and features an ‘M’–shape Aluminum/Magnesium dome equipped with a revolutionary copper voice coil design.

The Clear offers dynamics across the audio spectrum, bass that's always controlled - even at high volumes - and exemplary linearity in the high-end. The new generation of perforated microfiber ear cushions add to Clear’s open design, giving the headphones a weightless, almost invisible feeling. The Clear headphones from Focal are available now from retail and online partners for $1,499 (£1,139).

Never lose your wallet again with the super smart Volterman design

With a built-in Power Bank, Distance Alarm System, Global GPS tracking system, Worldwide WiFi hotspot (and even a thief detection camera) the Volterman smart wallet will give your smartphone a run for its money in the intelligence stakes.

The Volterman's recent Indiegogo campaign raised over $1.1 Million (2,290% of its funding goal) bac in August, having been backed by over 8,000 backers from all over the world. According to its creators, even Alexis Ohanian (the founder of Reddit) is on board with the concept. The Volterman smart wallet will start shipping in Feb 2018 for £180.

Wirelessly charge your iPhone X or iPhone 8 with Xvida's new Charging Kits

Want to charge your new iPhone or Samsung handset wirelessly, whether at home or in the car? Xvida has you covered with its new range of Qi Charging Kits for any occasion.

The kit includes an ultra-slim protective magnetic case and a sophisticated desk stand with fast Qi charging system. The kits are available for iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7s & 7S Plus, as well as for the premium Samsung flagship phones (in stock & shipping). Pricing ranges from $23 (£17) to $129 (£98).

Keep your favourite camera (and more) safe on the move with the Billingham 72

Luxury camera bag maker Billingham has announced the Billingham 72 – a compact, lightweight but highly protective pocket-style bag for carrying small cameras and accessories when travelling.

The elegant Billingham 72 will come in five colour combinations (Sage FibreNyte & Chocolate Leather, Khaki Canvas & Tan Leather, Burgundy Canvas & Chocolate Leather, Black Canvas & Tan Leather and Black FibreNyte & Black Leather). Reinforced with the finest top-grain leather and solid brass fittings, the Billingham 72 costs £100 and is available to order from Billingham stockists.

Become a Lomographer with the Lomo'Instant Oxford camera combo

The new Lomo'Instant Oxford instant camera has three different shooting modes, a 27mm built in wide-angle lens, MX switch, flash color gels and even a tiny mirror for self-portraits, the Lomo'Instant Oxford and Yangon are a convenient step into the instant photography world as well as a perfect present for your most creative friends.

The combo package includes 3 different lenses attachments: Close-Up, Portrait and Fisheye that will make experimenting even more exciting! You can order a Lomo'Instant Oxford for only £79, or invest in a combo package for £105.