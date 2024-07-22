Summer must-have Bluetooth speaker almost half price in incredible deal

Summer is finally upon us, folks. While it may feel like an alien concept in Britain, we're set for a nice period of sunshine, blue skies and late summer evenings. It's time to crack out the Viennetta and dust off the windbreaker.

If you're looking forward to a summer season filled with parties and events with friends and family, a top Bluetooth speaker is a must-have. These dainty little devices pack a punch, delivering quality sound projection to really enhance the vibe.

One of our favourites is currently on sale at Amazon – and this discount is preposterously good. Right now, you can snag the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker for just £68.59 at Amazon.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3: was £129.99, now £68.59 at Amazon

Save over £60 on the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker at Amazon. This is a great model for most people, packing in a deep bass response, 15 hours of battery life and a 150ft range for the Bluetooth capabilities.

That's a really impressive amount of sonic performance for not much cash. Ultimate Ears speakers tend to put a lot of emphasis on bass response, meaning you'll get deep and luscious low end.

On top of that, there's a whopping 15 hours of battery life on offer. That's perfect for those all-day gatherings, and should ensure that the party doesn't have to stop ahead of time.

Oh, and don't think it's a no-go in waterborne environments, either. Not only is there a fantastic IP67 water and dust resistance rating on this device – it floats! This speaker can be completely submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, and will float to ensure you don't lose it during a pool party.

To pair up with the device, simply connect via Bluetooth. That connection has a range of 150 feet, meaning you'll never be tethered to one location by your device requirements.

There's no telling how long this deal will stick around, though, so if you're looking to snag a bargain, it's worth jumping in quick!