Star Wars Day brings 3 new shows to Disney+ on May 4th

May the 4th be with you! Season 4 of The Mandalorian may have just finished and Ahsoka won’t arrive until August but Disney is clearly feeling the Star Wars Day spirit. The House of Mouse has added three new presents to its Star Wars streaming offerings, available right now on Disney+ (opens in new tab).

Younglings should take particular notice of Young Jedi Adventures, this brand-new show releases today with all seven episodes available from the get-go. Set prior to the mainline films, this animated series is aimed at young children and follows Yoda teaching a group of aspiring Jedi Knights the ways of the force. A good one for parents and children to watch together. Check out the trailer below.

May 4th also sees the animated anthology series Jedi Visions (opens in new tab) release its second series. Each standalone 20-minute episode is created by a different animation studio and comes with its own distinct art style.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Wallace and Gromit wielding lightsabers you may be in luck as Aardman is responsible for one of the nine episodes in this new run. Non-canon, this series is a great way to reimagine Star Wars through a different lens each time.

Expect to hear some familiar voices, too. The first series featured the talents of Alison Brie and Simu Liu and this time around star names include Oscar winner Angelica Huston.

Those who prefer their Star Wars in Springfield rather than a Galaxy far far away are also in luck. A brand new Simpsons/ Star Wars crossover has also hit Disney Plus, Rogue Not Quite One, starring Maggie Simpson is a follow on from 2021’s The Force Awakens From Its Nap. You would have thought after the whole Mr Burns thing that people would stop messing with Maggie, but once again she comes face to face with the Empire.

If that isn't enough Star Wars for you, then check out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, one of the best games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X .