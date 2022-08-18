Sony's XR-65A95K suddenly looks like the 4K OLED TV to buy

We're big fans of the Sony A95K OLED TV: as we wrote earlier this year, "the Sony A95K is the first ever QD-OLED TV, making it truly groundbreaking" and predicted that it could well be one of the very best TVs in 2022. 

And now the judging panel at the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Awards clearly share our enthusiasm, as they've just crowned (opens in new tab) the Sony A95K as the best OLED TV you can buy today for premium shoppers.

QD-OLED works by combining a blue light source and blue OLED transmissive layer with red and green Quantum Dot layers. Quantum Dot technology is something you see in many of the best Samsung TVs, and as someone who's on their second Quantum Dot TV I can attest to its cleverness: it delivers significantly improved brightness and gorgeous colour saturation. 

But there's more to this Sony than its screen, as good as that is.

Sony A95K TV mounted on wall

(Image credit: Future)

Why the Sony A95K OLED TV ticks all the boxes

There's lots to like here, especially if you're a gamer: there's support for 4K 120Hzvariable refresh rates, automatic low latency mode switching and the PS5-exclusive Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode features. 

You also get the Acoustic Surface Audio technology we previously heard on the Sony A90J. This uses actuators behind the screen to create positional audio, and in this model it's the premium plus version with even bigger actuators than before for more volume and better sound quality. The TV can also detect where you're sitting and adjust the audio location of the vocals and/or the stereo image accordingly.

When we reviewed its predecessor, the Sony A90J, we called it an "OLED masterpiece" and gave it the full five stars. It looks like the A95K is even better; if you're in the market for a premium OLED, this should definitely be on your shortlist.

