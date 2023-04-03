Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones suddenly look even more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best active noise-cancelling headphones there's one product that sits proudly atop T3's guide: the Sony WH-1000XM5. I've often thought these or the Bose 700 are the best in the business.

Renowned as these superb Sony over-ears are, however, there's a new and updated WH-1000XM5 model for 2023 that suddenly makes these headphones look even more appealing (quite literally).

I know, right, you didn't think that would be a possibility prior to the much-rumoured WH-1000XM6 model being announced (although I now suspect these may not be revealed until 2024).

But here it is, clear as day in the picture up top of page: the Sony WH-1000XM5 finished in Midnight Blue. This new colourway adds to the existing Black or Platinum Silver options and brings a great new option to the range. I actually think they're the best-looking of the lot.

In our original WH-1000XM5 review, we pondered the question as to whether these are 'the perfect headphones'. Aside from not being able to fold like their WH-1000XM4 predecessors, and costing a fair penny, the general consensus was otherwise a resounding 'yes'.

However, while the new WH-1000XM5 suddenly look more appealing in a visual sense, they're sticking to the original asking price. Sony tells me these Midnight Blue over-ears will retail for £349 in the UK.

Now, considering the other two colourways are priced at less, as you can see in the shopping widget below, that's something to consider. Yes, the golden Sony logo looks even more fetching against that blue finish in my opinion, but seeing as shopping around for a black pair would save me close to £40, the latest Sony cans might not be buy-on-sight until their price gets more in line with the other models in the range.

That said, if you want the best ANC headphones in the best-looking finish, a few extra quid might well be worth it. The Midnight Blue version of Sony's WH-1000XM5 go on sale this month, too, so keep your eyes peeled for the special new addition to the family.