Sony’s affordable OLED TV just got a massive price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Sony A80J is one of the best Sony TVs, and one of the best TVs full stop. And it's just got a whopping price drop, taking it from an RRP of £1,399 to just £999 for the 55-inch model.

This Sony is currently number 4 in our best TVs round-up, and that was before the price cut. We said that it "proves that you don’t need deep pockets to enjoy the company’s cutting-edge tech, with this OLED outperforming many competitors at similar prices and delivering impressive performance." And with £400 off the price, it's even more attractive now.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia A80JU 55inch 4K TV: £1,399 £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £400 – This price drop takes the 55-inch OLED TV below that magic £1000 threshold making it even more appealing.

Should you buy the Sony A80J OLED TV?

It's a really good TV. It isn't quite as bright as the more expensive A90J but it's still impressive and outperforms any Sony LED TV, with punchy highlights and great contrast. There's the same Cognitive Processor XR as the A90J, delivering best-in-class motion handling that's particularly good for sports.

One of my favourite features in this TV is the Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system, which uses the screen as a speaker. There's 3D surtout upscaling and Dolby Atmos, and the Google TV interface is easy to use and far less annoying than Samsung's current Tizen system.

This is a particularly good option for gamers, as the HDMI 2.1 inputs support all the key features. All that's really missing here is HDR10+, which the Sony doesn't support.