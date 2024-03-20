Sony's 5-star WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to new lower price in Amazon sale

Not only does Amazon Prime Day happen each year, the online retailer is now pushing its Spring Deal Days promotion even harder too. We've already rounded up the best deals in that sale – check out T3's Best 12 Amazon Spring Sale Picks here – but today with the spring sale kicking off there's also a great deal on these 5-star Sony headphones.

Often touted as being the best noise-cancelling headphones for most people, the Sony WH-1000XM5 netted the T3 Platinum Award badge when reviewed, as they're simply stunning over-ears. And this sale price is a new low – with the Silver finish being cheaper than the Black or Midnight Blue options. 

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB09Y2MYL5C%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £349, now £278 on Amazon

Gaining the <a href="https://www.t3.com/features/t3-awards-2022-all-the-headphones-award-winners-announced" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star product is no doubt among the best-of-best that you can buy. More recent rivals, such as the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/bose-qc-ultra-headphones-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Bose QC Ultra Headphones, cost much more – so to see Sony cut the price is a most welcome Spring Deal Days arrival.

Often considered the perfect headphones, as per T3's review, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have long sat in the number one spot on our best headphones list because they're simply exceptional. For most people they're the ideal balance of design, comfort, sound and noise-cancelling ability. 

As our review reads: "In the WH-1000XM5, Sony has managed to replace the best all-round wireless active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones you can buy with, you guessed it, the best new all-round wireless ANC over-ear headphones you can buy."

Using third-party site CamelCamelCamel we can see that this price is very strong, although not the lowest it's ever been (with a true bargain basement £239 price tag in January for a temporary period). However, it is the lowest pricing that's been available in the past two months, so it's still a great deal. 

It's not only Amazon gunning for your purchase, though, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 are also available on Sony's official store at a very similar price (£1 more!). It's therefore worth keeping an eye on the real-time shopping widget below for up-to-date pricing from various other retailers to see if Amazon can be beaten.

Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

