Sony soundbar deal! Get excellent Dolby Atmos audio for under £300 – save 30%!

Looking to upgrade with one of the best soundbars ready for Christmas movies? Currys has reduced the Sony HT-G700 3.1 Wireless Soundbar from £449 to £299, which really is a killer deal. In T3's Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review from earlier this year, we confirmed Sony's offering as one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, with "remarkable spatial processing."

As you'll see in the image above, this is a two box system, meaning that you don't just get the bar for under the TV but also a separate subwoofer. Don't worry about any wires trailing, though, as this is a wireless box to place wherever you please and comes with serious benefits. As we said in our review "we can't emphasise enough how much a subwoofer adds to the cinematic experience of movie soundtracks, even in quite subtle ways, so we're really happy this great-value package comes with one."

This is a 3.1-channel speaker system with two HDMI ports. This might seem a small thing, but means you can plug into your TV with one and then also put a video source straight through the soundbar instead of taking up an additional precious slot on your TV. In our world of endless HDMI hungry devices, this is a serious saving.

Equally important is the fact that the HT-G700 can give you Dolby Atmos surround sound without necessarily having to have a Dolby Atmos enabled TV. As our review mentioned, you can "plug an Atmos-ready media streamer or Blu-ray player into the HT-G700 and you can pass its video on to the TV." This means that "the Atmos audio is grabbed and decoded by the soundbar before it ever gets to the TV that doesn't understand it, so you still get maximum audio-quality thrills without a TV upgrade." Even better with a saving of £150.

Then there's that all important sound quality. Upgrading to a soundbar means you'll immediately have a significantly improved audio experience as you finally have sound coming towards you instead of being fired backwards from the TV and into the wall. The HT-G700 does an excellent job of amplifying speech too, meaning if you've ever cranked the audio up just for conversations in movies and TV shows, you can finally stop reaching for the remote control.

But it's in its Dolby Atmos support where the Sony HT-G700 really shines. Directional audio is key and "Noises can have the distinct feeling of coming from left and right of the screen, and up and down – though the lack of upfiring speakers mean it's better at width than height. There's a noticeable amount of precision too: something happening in the centre-left of screen doesn't sound as extremely left as something that's just zoomed off-screen in the direction." Essential for all those Christmas movies if you want directional sleigh bells, then.

If you're looking for a new TV and want to make sure you're getting the best price, check out our constantly updated best TV deals. And if you're looking for tech for under the tree, take a look at our best Christmas gifts – and we'll bring you all the best Boxing day sales too!