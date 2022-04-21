Sony rolls out new free PS5 update – and this one is long overdue

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has quietly rolled out a new PlayStation 5 update on PC that has been a long time coming and makes updating the DualSense controller much more convenient.

Specifically, Sony has launched a new app for Windows 10 (61-bit) and Windows 11 that allows users to update their PS5 DualSense controllers to the latest firmware. This could previously only be done via a PS5 console by connecting the controller directly, however, has now been expanded to include PC.

This is a big deal for PC players, as anyone that enjoys playing games on the platform can now do so over Bluetooth with a PS5 DualSense controller without the need of purchasing a PS5 console. The controller is still required to be connected via a USB cable.

The app is suitably named "Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller" and requires a storage space of 10MB or more with a display resolution of 1024 x 768 or higher.

To begin the process, first, download the app and save it to your PC before then running the installation file and following the on-screen instructions. Next, launch the application and connect the DualSense controller using a USB controller to your computer before again following the instructions on-screen to begin the update and installation process. Once complete, a message will appear confirming this. You are now ready to roll.

Last month, Sony announced a major free PS5 update that included VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support to help better improve graphics.

Once this is available, many people (including myself) are excited to see the real benefits of PlayStation's biggest next-gen titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring . More so, it will be great to see how this will influence the highly anticipated release of God of War Ragnarok , which just received an update from Sony Santa Monica on its progress.

