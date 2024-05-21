Sonos Roam 2 brings a few subtle but welcome new features to the portable party

Bluetooth setup is much easier on Roam 2

Sonos Roam 2 lifestyle shot of multiple colours
(Image credit: Sonos)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Sonos has announced a second generation portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Roam 2.

It comes with easier connectivity and a slight design tweak, and it's available now, priced at £179 / $179.

As well as its first pair of wireless headphones, the Sonos Ace, Sonos has introduced an upgraded version of its portable Bluetooth speaker.

The Sonos Roam 2 is fairly similar to the original, which has been considered amongst the best wireless speakers since its launch in 2021. However, there are a couple of tweaks that make it a worthwhile upgrade – including when it comes to the user experience.

The original Sonos Roam wasn't that easy to set up for the first time. You had to connect it to the Sonos App via your home network before you could use its Bluetooth functionality. That's always been clumsy in comparison with other weatherproof speakers in its category.

Now though you can pair its successor with an Android handset or iPhone via Bluetooth straight from the box. It also has an all-new pairing button that's separate from the power button.

Of course, as a Sonos speaker, you can still connect it to your Wi-Fi network to sync with other Sonos devices – you just don't need to initially.

Also new is a small design change. The Sonos logo on the front is now the same colour as the speaker – olive (green), sunset (orange), wave (blue), black or white. The previous model sported a white logo no matter the hue.

This change makes for a classier-looking device, although you might not be that bothered when you're dancing in a mud-sodden field during Glastonbury.

Thankfully, if you do, the speaker is once again IP67 rated, so is fully waterproof and dust resistant. The battery is capable of providing up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge – another similarity to its predecessor.

Sound performance is reportedly the same as well, although we haven't yet has a chance to have a listen. We'll give you more of an indication when we've had one through our testing labs.

You can also check one out for yourself, as the Sonos Roam 2 is available now, priced at £179 in the UK, $179 in the US.

Topics
Sonos
CATEGORIES
Audio
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

