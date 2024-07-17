Snap up these last-minute Prime Day action cam deals before they're gone in a flash!

These three deals are all you need to start shooting amazing action videos today

GoPro Hero 10 Black mounted on a motorbike
(Image credit: GoPro)
Matt Kollat
By
published

Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end soon (thankfully!), but there are still a few hours left for you to shop. Here are three action camera deals still knocking about. Well, there are more offers at Amazon, but the three below are the ones that are worth your time (and money).

Shop all action camera deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

The best action camera deal is on DJI's Osmo 3, which is £100 cheaper until the end of the day. This is the Coutdoor Combo, which includes the perfect set of accessories to start shooting videos today. You can save £50 on an exciting GoPro Hero 10 bundle, perfect for watersports. Finally, an already affordable AKASO 4K cam is even cheaper now.

Insta360 also has limited-time-only offers, which you can check out here

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: was £289, now £189 at Amazon

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: was £289, now £189 at Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action 3 features 4K/120fps video recording, a super-wide FOV, and 16m waterproofing. This comprehensive bundle includes an extra battery, adhesive mount, and harness – everything you need to start shooting amazing POV videos. Now £100 off!

View Deal
GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle: was £249.99, now £199 at Amazon

GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle: was £249.99, now £199 at Amazon
The GoPro Hero 10 features 5.3K video at 60fps, 23MP photos, and HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization. It has a front display and rear touch screen and is waterproof up to 10 meters. Bundle includes an extra battery, a floating handle and a carry case, all for a friendly price of £199.

View Deal
AKASO Brave 7 LE Action Camera: was £139.99, now £111.99 at Amazon

AKASO Brave 7 LE Action Camera: was £139.99, now £111.99 at Amazon
The AKASO Brave 7 LE Action Camera features 4K/30fps video, 20MP photos, dual screens, and electronic image stabilization. It’s waterproof up to 1 metre without a case and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, 6-axis EIS, remote control, and various mounting accessories for versatile shooting.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸