Sky is bringing a huge upgrade for F1 fans

Sky TV customer? F1 fan? Well, I have some very good news for you, as Sky has just announced a huge upgrade for Formula One fans: a new Ultra-HD channel dedicated to the sport.

If you possess access to Sky via Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q, and are paying for Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Complete, then you'll already have access to F1 on channel 406. That's been around for over a decade already.

It's the Sky Sports F1 UHD aspect that brings a further upgrade to Sky's coverage, by adding the Ultra HD resolution. That's right: 4K ultra-high-def racing action direct from your Sky device is now available, without the need for the red button.

So what's the catch? Well, it doesn't come for free if you're a Sky Stream or Sky Glass viewer, as you'll have to add a monthly UHD subscription addition. But Sky Q users with multiroom won't need to adjust their bills as it's already part of the package.

If you're in possession of one of the best TVs that money can buy then you can squeeze all that additional resolution goodness out of your telly, plus Sky Sports UHD, including F1 UHD of course, supports high dynamic range (HDR) for the most brightest and most colourful of pictures.

Sky Sports F1 UHD arrives in the nick of time for F1 fans, too, with the channel available from today, 3 March 2023, to coincide with 3-5 March Bahrain Grand Prix kicking off the season. The race itself is on Sunday 5 March at 15:00 GMT.

Following that is Saudi Arabia, 17-19 March; Australia 31 March to 2 April; Azerbaijan 28-30 April; then Miami, USA, 5-7 May. It's a busy season – and now an Ultra HD season too. Hurrah!