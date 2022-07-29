Sky Glass just got these cool new features

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sky Glass is a TV that gets better over time. Updates are regularly rolled out adding new features and tweaking the system which makes it easier to use and gives you more functionality.

The ability to improve is what sets it apart from the crowd, which is why I called it 'the smartest of all smart TVs' in the Sky Glass review and it's also one of the factors that earned it its place as one of the best TVs you can buy in 2022.

This week Sky has updated the TV once again with some really cool and useful new features, as long as you’re hooked up to the internet, most of them should be available to use right now. I've been trying them out and while some of them might seem like small changes, they do make a difference to the overall user experience.

A very welcome new addition to the Sky Glass is access to Sky Sports Box Office, their per-per-view sports service. For boxing fans, that means you’ll be able to catch the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch in August - it'll be the only place you can watch it in the UK and Ireland.

Another new feature is that voice search will now work with YouTube as well as with the Sky interface. I gave it a go by asking ‘Hello Sky, play puppy videos on YouTube’ and was soon met with loads of cute little furry creatures displayed across the screen. I'm going to get a lot of use from this because it's definitely a much quicker way to find a video than opening up the app and typing a query into the search box.

(Image credit: Sky)

Similarly, having to enter your email address and password for each of your accounts across every app takes quite a bit of time, but Sky has made it a little bit easier by linking all of the BBC apps so you only need to log in to one and you’ll be logged in to them all. That means if you log in to BBC iPlayer, you won’t need to do the same for BBC Sounds. At the moment there aren't many BBC apps so it doesn't make a huge difference but it'll be really useful if more are added over time.

You’ll also now be able to remove shows and movies from your playlist at a tap of a button, the + button on the remote to be precise. It’s a small change but every little helps when it comes to efficiency. I haven’t been removing anything from the playlist after I’ve seen it which means it gets clogged up very quickly but this will make that much quicker and easier to do.

That’s not all! There’s one more thing you need to know about - Sky has added some more channels to the mix including Colors HD, Colors Rishtey, Colors Gujrati, Bloomberg, NBC News Now, GB News, TalkTV, Zee TV and Zee Cinema.