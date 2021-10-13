Sky Glass delivers 5 things you'll love – and 2 you'll absolutely hate

Sky Glass is the super exciting new evolution of TV from Sky that, as I've written before, is very much the iPhone moment for the TV industry.

Sky Glass delivers a genuinely game-changing new proposition for viewers that both simplifies and improves numerous things about the TV watching experience, and it already seems to be something a lot of T3 readers are interested in.

As such, right here we thought it would be a good idea to list the 3 best things that Sky Glass delivers, as well as 2 things we feel people should be aware of before anyone pulls the trigger on a purchase.

Before we get stuck in, though, if you haven't seen Sky Glass yet then be sure to watch the official launch video below:

Love: You can pay for Sky Glass monthly

While you can buy Sky Glass outright, Sky has designed this product to be bought alongside a monthly Sky content subscription. This means that customers can add Sky Glass to their monthly bill for as low as £13.

I know a lot of people who when faced with the prospect of either spending £1,500 on a new 4K TV or £13 every month over a few years, will plump for the latter every single time. I mean, why wouldn't you, right?

Love: Sky Glass requires no satellite dish

Another great feature with Sky Glass is that unlike Sky Q it doesn't require a satellite dish. No satellite dish means less expense and faff for customers, and it also means that those people with homes where a satellite dish can't be installed (such as listed buildings and flats), can enjoy Sky TV nonetheless.

Love: Sky Glass is a TV, set top box and audio system in one

Oh, and by the way, Sky Glass is a 4K HDR TV, surround sound Dolby Atmos sound system and Sky set top box in one product. You literally get three products in one. So while if you go out and buy a new 4K HDR TV on its own you'll still then need to go buy a sound system and set top box, with Sky Glass you get everything in one. It takes easy to the next level.

Love: Sky Glass comes in loads of colours and sizes

Sky Glass is available in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch panel sizes, so basically every non-enthusiast user is catered for in terms of dimensions and screen real estate.

Sky Glass also comes in a wide variety of colors, too, meaning that no matter the room you want to put it in, or your aesthetic preference, there's a look for you. Sky Glass colourways include Ceramic White, Dusky Pink, Racing Green, Ocean Blue and Anthracite Black.

In addition, Sky Glass also features an interchangeable magnetic front plate system, which allows various different designs to be switched between as desired. This means you can constantly update the look of the system.

Love: Sky Glass is powered by just one cable

That three-in-one-product is also even more remarkable as it is powered by just one cable. No more messy bundle of wires behind the TV, that looks awful and is awkward to access and clean. With Sky Glass you'll only ever have one cable extending from the back of your TV.

Hate: If your internet goes down you're in big trouble

It's not all good news though. And the biggest thing you could learn to hate if you've got a poor internet provider is that, as Sky Glass is 100 per cent powered by the internet, if your internet connection goes down then you're stuffed.

Unlike with a Sky Q set top box, which has loads of live channels delivered by satellite connection, Sky Glass doesn't have this ability. With Sky Glass, if you don't have internet you basically don't have TV.

This extends to recordings, too, which aren't stored locally but in the cloud. Once again, without internet then no matter how much you've recorded on Sky Glass, you won't be able to access it, as it needs to be streamed from the cloud.

Hate: You can't have Sky Glass and Sky Q under one roof

And, unfortunately, Sky has confirmed that you can't have Sky Glass and Sky Q in the same home. This means that you have to choose one or the other and can't have a hybrid package that delivers both.

To be clear, you can have multiple Sky Glass systems in one house, and you can even add the Sky Glass user interface to other TVs and monitors with a Sky Whole Home puck. Buy you can't have a Sky Q box fed by a satellite and a Sky Glass TV registered to the same home.

For many existing Sky customers and specifically those in rural areas, this could be a very difficult decision to make, and something they end up hating.

Sky Glass: Love or hate?

So, there you go then. Sky Glass has loads of features that we're sure here at T3 people will love, and it is clearly a product that is going to evolve the TV industry in really exciting ways.

But it also isn't a no brainer upgrade for everyone. There are factors you need to consider before pulling the trigger on a Sky Glass purchase, as while it will be the ideal TV solution for many, it may not be for you or your needs.

Be sure to check back in to T3.com again soon for our full Sky Glass review.