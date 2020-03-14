Coronavirus and the gym: should you go to gym during the COVID-19 outbreak?

As you may have heard by now, the coronavirus is spreading, mainly in the media, but also in real world. You, as an avid gym-goer, might think: "should I go to the gym and risk getting infected with the coronavirus?" The answer to this question is not as simple as it may seem and depends on a range of circumstances.

The short answer and our recommendation is to be sensible and avoid visiting public spaces when possible in these troublesome times. This is the perfect time to workout at home using the best home gym equipment or even to try a basic bodyweight workout at home. Working out at home can compliment your efforts in the gym well and you don't necessarily need large gym equipment, like rowing machines or home multi-gyms either (although we wholeheartedly recommend rowing as one of the best full body exercise types).

The fact is, who should be worried about being directly contaminated by the coronavirus are elderly people with underlying medical – mainly respiratory – conditions and quite frankly, these people shouldn't frequent the gym in the first place, let there be a global pandemic or not.

Young and healthy people should have a strong enough immune system to combat the COVID-19 virus in or outside the gym. Saying that, you shouldn't actively look for opportunities to get the virus, like when parents take their children to visit kids who has the chicken pox, so they can be done and over with the whole thing.

Another reason you might not want to go to a place where people sweat and breath/cough excessively – a.k.a. the gym – is because even if you are strong enough to battle the virus, you might pass it on to others and you can't control who might get the virus from you.

I mean, you can control it, by doing the right thing and self-isolating yourself if you detect any symptoms of the virus on yourself. You can still work out at home, let it be the best home dumbbell workout or the best kettlebell workout for beginners, so your gains don't have to go away either while you're confined in your own home. (Some more tips on working out at home below).

And lastly, given the precautions companies (and gyms) make nowadays, it's highly likely your local commercial gym will close down soon enough in order to slow the spread of the virus.

How to work out during the coronavirus outbreak?

Still not deterred? Follow the below tips to minimise the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus in the gym (and elsewhere).

IMPORTANT: if you even slightly concerned about your wellbeing, let it be the coronavirus or any other illness, you should consult a medical professional before you hit the gym or start working out.

1. Wash your hands often and don't touch your face

Feel free to do this even when there isn't a global virus epidemic going on. Washing your hands before and after the workout is important anyway, those weights and machines are being used by hundreds, if not thousands of people and can get pretty dirty.

Washing your hands before the session means you add less bacteria to the handles and washing your hands after is great to clean off any dirt that you got in contact with in the gym.

Also, you can also consider wearing weight lifting gloves in the gym. And although as fas as we are concerned, COVID-19 doesn't spread through sweating, but cough droplets could end up on the handles and machines and not touching them is always a good idea.

2. Avoid visiting the gym in peak hours

Following a workout routine is important as it helps building a habit. Many people have their own routines, for example, most people like going to the gym between 4-7 pm and during this period, gyms are pretty packed, with people literally queuing up for the machines. If I were you, I would avoid going to the gym during this period anyway, but especially in times like these.

If your gym happens to be a 24-hour gym, go early or late, in odd hours before and after the morning/afternoon peak times. Once the dust have settled and the whole virus craze passed, you can get back to queuing up again if you wish.

3. Use a towel and steer clear of the communal water fountain

As we already mentioned this in the gym etiquette 101 article, you should use a towel when in the gym in normal times too, let alone when you want to be extra careful not to get infected. We recommend getting a towel that has discernibly different sides so you know which side to press against the pads on the machines.

Regarding the water fountains, in these troublesome times, you're better off using your own gym water bottle. If you are concerned that you are going to run out of water mid-workout, get a 1-litre bottle, that should see you through, even if you are in the gym for over an hour. Which you won't be, let's face it.

4. Put attending classes on hold (for now)

One of the best way to get fit is to attend fitness classes where you can work out around other people which said to make you more motivated and help you stay on track with your workout routine. When there is a coronavirus outbreak, though, it's best not to mingle with people all that much so you might want to lay low for a bit, until at least the virus blows over.

5. Work out at home

Okay, technically this won't help you getting ripped in the gym but it will help you getting ripped in general. If you are concerned or even worse, show symptoms of the virus, best thing to do is to self-isolate. And if you choose to stay at home and still feel like working out is a good idea, you might as well work out.

All you need is the best home gym equipment, maybe not all of them but some, like a set of modular dumbbells or kettlebells or if you are into cardio, a WaterRower (or a Wattbike Atom). If you are a cyclist, get a turbo trainer or if you prefer running and have some dosh, a treadmill. Haven't got much money to burn? Get an ab roller and a set of resistance bands, that can still give you a full body workout.