Sea to Summit launches innovative new tent

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When Sea to Summit (opens in new tab) announces a new product, adventure types and people involved in the outdoor industry sit up and take notice, because the Australian brand always invests a lot of time and research into the creation of new kit, field testing it extensively before release. So, when news that S2S were launching a new tent this weekend reached us, we got excited.

And now the Ikos has landed. And, unsurprisingly, it looks ace. Stand-out innovative features include an optional ‘Hangout Mode’, a configuration that effectively turns the tent into an open-air shelter, a place where campers can seek daytime shelter from inclement weather or blazing heat.

(Image credit: Sea to Summit)

Since its inception in 1990, Sea to Summit has produced some of the best sleeping bags (opens in new tab) on the market, including the Ascent ACI Down Sleeping bag recently reviewed here (opens in new tab), amongst lots of other high-quality camping kit. But the brand only entered the tent category in 2021. Shelters such as the Alto TR2 (opens in new tab) have since received excellent reviews, including from T3’s expert testing crew.

Building on this, the Ikos promises improved interior living space - with a wider floor volume to accommodate modern, rectangular sleeping mats - plus better ventilation for improved climate control and a whole host of user-centric design details.

(Image credit: Sea to Summit)

Importantly, however, the Ikos is also Sea to Summit’s most sustainable tent to date, with first-to-market DAC MX poles made with a greener anodization process to lessen environmental impact, a chemical-free, flame-resistant fabric, and a Non-PFC water-repellent finish.

The 2-person and 3-person models are aimed at adventurers, mid-mountain backpackers looking for extra comfort, and car campers. Watch this space for a full review once we have properly trail tested this exciting new tent.

(Image credit: Sea to Summit )

Sea to Summit also range some of the best dry bags (opens in new tab) available, and alongside the launch of the new Ikos tent, the brand has launched several additions to their offering in this area, including the Big River Dry Pack and eVac Compression Dry Bag HD, both with several excellent new features. We look forward to testing and reviewing these too.