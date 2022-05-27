Save up to £300 on treadmills, exercise bikes and more at the JTX Fitness sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Why should anyone pay attention to indoor training when the weather is nice enough to exercise outdoors? Because it's the perfect time to grab a treadmill or exercise bike bargain, that's why! Case in point, JTX Fitness is having a massive Clearance Sale now, with many of its equipment being cheaper than usual. And they are generally very affordable so expect some bargain-basement prices, people.

JTX home gym equipment is featured in many of our top buying guides, including best treadmills, best exercise bikes and best ellipticals. The brand's products can also be found on our best cheap treadmill and best folding treadmill guides. Below are three of the best deals we found in the sale, but there are many more – these are simply the ones we liked the most.

Best JTX Fitness Clearance Sale deals

(opens in new tab) JTX Sprint-7 Treadmill: was £979, now £879 at JTX Fitness (opens in new tab)

This beast of running machine has a 3HP motor capable of producing speeds up to 20 km/h and inclines up to 12% – for under £1,000! It has 43 Programs and an 8-Point Cushionstep Deck to soften the impact on the joints. Save £100 today!