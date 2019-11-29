Save up to £1,000 on Omega Seamasters in the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale right now!

Thinking of treating yourself to your first luxury Swiss watch? Or perhaps your existing collection is calling out for a new addition?

Well you're in luck, because the latest Goldsmiths sale has slashed the price of several Omega watches by hundreds of pounds.

Specifically, the latest sale includes three Omega Seamasters with up to £1,000 knocked off - plus there's a code to save an extra 10% at the checkout.

Omega is a real heavyweight in the Swiss watch industry, having produced James Bond's timepiece of choice for the last 24 years. It also makes the Speedmaster, the first and only watch to receive flight certification from Nasa, and worn on the Moon.

The watches in this sale include the striking Seamaster Olympic Collection 2018 Limited Edition, with its red leather strap, white and black dial, and distinctive Olympic logo at six o'clock. Its price has been cut from £4,140 to £3,140.

The stainless steel, 39.5mm watch is powered by a self-winding mechanical movement, and is limited to just 2,032 examples worldwide. The case back is engraved with the names of every city to host the Olympics since 1932, and up to Los Angeles 2028.

Goldsmiths is also offering this watch in green for the same price, and both watches can be bought on finance from Goldsmiths, where they cost from just £59.31 a month (9.9% APR).

Purchases over £5,000 qualify for Goldsmiths' VIP concierge service with enhanced delivery options tailored to your needs.

Lastly, the third Omega to receive a major price cut this week at Goldsmiths is the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronograph. This 41mm stainless steel, automatic timepiece features a black dial with stainless steel details, and comes with a black and green Nato strap, complementing the green second hand.

It is priced at £3,200, which means a saving of £940 on its usual price.

