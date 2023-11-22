Save £200 on these Bang & Olufsen wireless earbuds – just £99.99 right now!

When it comes to wireless earbuds, it's safe to say users are spoilt for choice. There are seemingly endless different options on the market, offering users different specs at different price points to suit them.

In a world as congested as that, reputation and brand names carry a lot of weight. And there is scarcely a brand with a stronger reputation than Bang & Olufsen. These guys are heavyweights of the audio world, offering some of the best products across a range of categories.

Right now, you can save a monumental £200 on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport earbuds – now just £99.99 at Box.co.uk!

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport: was £300 , now £99.99 at Box.co.uk

Save £200 on these Bang & Olufsen wireless earbuds at Box.co.uk. Enjoy sumptuous sound quality, 35 hours of battery life and a snazzy blue case – all for under £100. Bargain! Other Variations: Amazon £119.95

That's a monumental saving for a great pair of earbuds. When we tested them, our reviewer was mighty impressed by the sound quality on offer. Of course, that's no real surprise – Bang & Olufsen are legends in the audio world, renowned for their superb sonic quality and design.

These are designed for sporting activity, too. That means they've got some added resistance to water and dust with an IP57 rating. The buds themselves have also been designed to hold onto your ear, even when you're undertaking vigorous activity.

These are also great for battery life. You'll find a total of 35 hours listening time across the buds and the case, which should be more than enough for most users.

Above all else, though, this is just a cracking deal. Saving £200 on any Bang & Olufsen product is a big deal, and these are no exception. If you fancy getting your hands on some truly stellar sounding earbuds for a cracking price, these are the ones for you.