Save £200 on the awesome 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip

We don't see a lot of discounts on the new MacBook Pro, and this deal basically gets you a 'free' 1TB storage uprade

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch with sign saying Hot Deal
(Image credit: Apple)
Matthew Bolton

By published

The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is a truly awesome machine, and landed right near the top of our list of the best laptops as soon as we got our hands on it. It's as powerful as a high-end desktop, with a mini-LED screen that rivals the best TVs for image quality, and yet it's more portable than the vast majority of the best gaming laptops.

The only downside? It ain't cheap. But there's a great deal at Laptops Direct that gets you the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 1TB SSD for £200 off the official price from Apple.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD:  was £2599, now £2399 at Laptops Direct

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch, 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: was £2599, now £2399 at Laptops Direct
Save £200 off the price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip. You get a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, plus the 16-inch mini-LED display. Normally, paying £2,399 for a MacBook Pro 16-inch only gets you 512GB of storage – you're effectively getting the upgrade to 1TB for free with this deal!

View Deal

In my full MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch review, I pretty much raved about this machine from start to finish. It's so ludicrously powerful, from its massive processor power to the fact that it not only has a ton of graphics power too, but the graphics chip has full access to the system memory, so isn't constrained by having to transfer data to and from the rest of the system. 

Combined with Apple's ultra-fast storage, these things can handle everything from pro-level 8K video editing to advanced 3D rendering to major computational challengers.

The screen is absolutely mind-blowing as well: the 3456x2234 resolution is really sharp, and the mini-LED backlight feature's dazzling HDR performance, including Dolby Vision support. It's like taking an elite TV with you everywhere – ideal for creative work as well as just for movies.

And this version of the MacBook Pro features a wider array of ports then the previous models, with USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm jack, and the return of the MagSafe power adapter.

TOPICS
Deals Computing
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.