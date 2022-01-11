Save £200 on the awesome 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip

The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is a truly awesome machine, and landed right near the top of our list of the best laptops as soon as we got our hands on it. It's as powerful as a high-end desktop, with a mini-LED screen that rivals the best TVs for image quality, and yet it's more portable than the vast majority of the best gaming laptops.

The only downside? It ain't cheap. But there's a great deal at Laptops Direct that gets you the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 1TB SSD for £200 off the official price from Apple.

Save £200 off the price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip. You get a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, plus the 16-inch mini-LED display. Normally, paying £2,399 for a MacBook Pro 16-inch only gets you 512GB of storage – you're effectively getting the upgrade to 1TB for free with this deal!

In my full MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch review, I pretty much raved about this machine from start to finish. It's so ludicrously powerful, from its massive processor power to the fact that it not only has a ton of graphics power too, but the graphics chip has full access to the system memory, so isn't constrained by having to transfer data to and from the rest of the system.

Combined with Apple's ultra-fast storage, these things can handle everything from pro-level 8K video editing to advanced 3D rendering to major computational challengers.

The screen is absolutely mind-blowing as well: the 3456x2234 resolution is really sharp, and the mini-LED backlight feature's dazzling HDR performance, including Dolby Vision support. It's like taking an elite TV with you everywhere – ideal for creative work as well as just for movies.

And this version of the MacBook Pro features a wider array of ports then the previous models, with USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm jack, and the return of the MagSafe power adapter.