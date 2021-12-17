Save big on these five-star Sony wireless headphones – with pre-Christmas delivery!

With the best December deals providing plenty of opportunities for killer pre-Christmas bargains, here's one we think you shouldn't miss. Right now you can get up to 20% off what T3 rates as the best true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4. Sound the alarm because that means they're less than £200!

If you'd rather buy over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 – which we rate as the best noise-cancelling headphones overall – have also had a price drop, bringing them down to £249.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250, now £199 at John Lewis Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250, now £199 at John Lewis

With £50 off, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are at their lowest price we've seen. They're the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now because they sound excellent, they have really effective noise-cancelling and there are plenty of extra features.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350, now £245.01 at Currys Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350, now £245.01 at Currys

You can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones for £50 off. These comfortable cans will block the world out so all you can hear is your music. And with 30 hours of battery life, you can listen for hours on end.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM4

So what is it that makes these the best true wireless earbuds in 2021? Well, firstly they sound incredible. In the Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we described them as a 'poised, balanced and entirely believable listen'.

The exceptional audio quality is paired with manual EQ settings in the app and effective noise-cancelling which is sure to keep out distracting sounds like noisy trains or chatty offices. The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds can pick up what you're doing to block out the noises according to your specific situation.

Thanks to 'speak to chat' these buds will even pause the music when they hear you talk so you don't need to fumble around with your phone when you get to the front of the queue at the post office.

You get about 8 hours of music with noise-cancelling switched on, and a total of 24 hours with the charging case so you'll easily get through the workday with these.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are just £199 on Amazon right now which as low as they were over Black Friday!

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4

The best noise-cancelling headphones this year are the Sony WH-1000XM4. They analyse the ambient noise happening around you and adjust the sound accordingly, what that means is that you're literally in your own private musical bubble when you put these on.

Of course, the sound quality is exceptional as well. In the Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said that 'lowest frequencies are deep, minutely detailed and controlled really well' while the highest end of the frequency range is 'quite bright and attacking'. Long story short, you won't be disappointed. You'll even get a number of EQ presets as well as manual settings so you can tailor the sound to your own tastes.

There are tonnes of features here to talk about as well, including the same ‘speak to chat’ as the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. And the Sony WH-1000XM4 have ‘adaptive sound control’ which learns about your regularly visited locations and then uses that information to adjust the sound and the noise-cancelling throughout the day.

All of that comes in a pair of lightweight headphones that look good and feel super comfortable to wear. What more could you ask for?