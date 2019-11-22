Save a massive 30% on Graco child car seats in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday is live, and the online retailer has really surpassed itself this year in terms of outstanding deals. New parents (and existing ones), will be happy to know that Graco car seats have had their prices slashed by as much as 30-percent, meaning you can pick up a new car seat for less than £40.

Child car safety is obviously incredibly important, so it's worthwhile investing in a reliable brand such as Graco.

The car seats in question range from the Graco Booster Basic Car Seat, right up to the Nautilus Elite Lunar Harnessed Booster Car Seat, covering all ages from 0 to 12 years old.

Our particular highlight is the excellent Nautilus Elite Saturn Harnessed Booster Car Seat which is a multi-stage car seat suitable for 9 to 36 kg (approx 9 months to 12 years). It's available for just £107.99.

Check out the deals below:

Graco Nautilus Elite Saturn Harnessed Booster Car Seat, Group 1/2/3, Red/Black | Was £150 | Now £107.99 at Amazon

Designed for children 9 months to 12 years old or weighing between 9-36 kg, the Graco nautilus elite harnessed booster is a 2-in-1 convertible car seat that adapts to your growing child. It converts from a five-point harness car seat to a high-back booster. The no-rethread harness allows you to easily adjust the harness and headrest together as your child grows, while three recline positions and removable body support let your little one rest comfortably on long trips.View Deal

Graco Assure Group 2/3 Car Seat - Aluminium | Was £89.99 | Now £55.64 at Amazon

The Graco Assure offers a seat that is available in three different colours and is created to adapt to fit your child as they grow. Rigorously crash tested to exceed EU safety standards. Includes fully-adjustable headrest to support growing children. Open-loop belt guides help you to position your vehicle’s seat belt, ensuring correct installation and maximum security.View Deal

Graco Affix Highback Booster, Group 2/3, Stargazer, Black | Was £59.99 | Now £47.99 at Amazon

The Graco affix is a highback booster suitable for children from 15-36 kg (approx. 4 to 12 years) and features safety surround side impact protection providing ultimate protection for your growing child. One-hand, front adjustable ISO catch connectors keep the highback booster secure to the vehicle seat. It is designed to ensure your little one travels in comfort and features built-in armrests, a comfy padded seat and adjustable headrest.View Deal

