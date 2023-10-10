Save a huge £100 on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're something of an audiophile, a pair of the best headphones are always a great investment. You'll instantly improve your listening experience, enjoying your favourite music with even better clarity and definition.

There's no better time to treat yourself, either. Right now, with the Amazon Prime Day sale in full swing, we're expecting a smattering of great deals on some of our favourite models.

That's exactly what we've found here. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our top pick – and they have been since they launched! Now, you can save £100, snagging them for just £279.99 at Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: was £380 , now £279.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These over-ear headphones have been our top pick since they launched, offering an excellent balance of features and raw sound quality.

For that price, you're getting a really fantastic pair of headphones. Sony enjoy a truly handsome reputation in the audio world, with a long history of manufacturing top-tier products. That should give you confidence in the level of quality on offer here.

Still, don't just take our word for it. On the Amazon listing linked above, over 5,000 customers left the headphones with a 4.5 star score. They breezed to a five-star score when our testing team got hands-on with them, too.

So, what will you get for that money? Well, for starters, you'll find some of the best noise cancelling technology on the market. Sony headphones are absolutely remarkable in this arena, and these headphones are no different.

Four microphones adorn each earcup, to pick up and reject background noise, while the Auto NC Optimizer ensures noise cancelling performance is always as good as it can be. That's all powered by a dedicated QN1 noise cancelling chip, and should ensure that when you want to escape the world around you, there's no barrier to doing so.

Sound quality is every bit as good as you'd expect. A 30mm driver unit ensures faithful sound reproduction across the board, while a combination of carbon fibre composite and neodymium magnets keep things lightweight.

Oh, and you don't need to be using a fancy hi-res audio source, either. DSEE Extreme upscaling will improve the quality of compressed audio files in real time, offering high range sound, even if you're listening on Spotify.

In fact, one of the only snags we found with these headphones was the price. While they aren't total eye-poppers, the retail price is certainly more than you'd tap a contactless card on the reader without thinking about. At this price? They're a much more palatable option. Go on, treat yourself! Your ears deserve it.