Samsung's stunning 98-inch QLED TV is now on sale and actually affordable

Samsung's mammoth 98-inch Q80C QLED TV has finally gone on sale at a fairly reasonable price of £6,499.

And, what's more, a deal can be had on this massive QLED - Samsung is currently offering up to £1,000 when you trade in your existing TV. It's even throwing in delivery and installation that it claims is worth £585. Plus, you get a free Samsung Q600C soundbar, to boot, which usually retails at £599.

Oh, and there's a free wall bracket - usually £229 - and a five year warranty. Finally, how's about six months of Disney+ for good measure? That'd normally set you back £47 on its own.

Never mind the sweeteners, though. What about the TV?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 98" Q80C QLED TV: key features and specifications

The QLED panel in this TV should deliver stunning pictures: QLED is in some of the best Samsung TVs right now, delivering near-OLED contrast and eye-searing brightness, and a Samsung QLED is currently the best 75 inch TV you can buy.

The panel is controlled by Samsung's 4K Neural Quantum Processor with AI upscaling – something that's essential in a TV this big – and Samsung's own Supersize Picture Enhancer, which is based on 20 neural networks and analyses the picture to optimise it for that large panel. There's also Quantum HDR+, PANTONE certified colours and a blue light-reducing EyeComfort mode for those late night box set binges.

The sound system here is 40W with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite positional audio and support for Samsung's Q-Symphony. That's the system where you can team up your TV with one of Samsung's best soundbars – the bundled Q600C is one of them – and your TV's speakers will become part of the wider surround sound setup. It's very clever and sounds fantastic.

Like other 2023 Samsung TVs, you get Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface, which includes Alexa, the Samsung Smart Hub and the Samsung Gaming Hub as well as the usual streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, NOW TV and BT Sport. For gamers there's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers VRR 120Hz 4K over HDMI 2.1 (all 4 HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing and stuttering.

It's an impressive spec and while the price is on the high side, it's still pretty competitive for such a large screen – and as a keen gamer I'd love to put my PS5 through one of these. The 98-inch Q80C is on sale now.