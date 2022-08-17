Samsung's new gaming monitor is brilliant but bonkers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve been looking forward to this: after teasing us at the beginning of 2022, Samsung is now ready to ship its brilliant and bonkers Odyssey Ark display. If you have the cash, the space and a suitably beefy gaming rig this could be the best gaming monitor money can buy.

The Ark isn’t like other monitors. For starters, it’s really curved – 1,000R, the same as a circle with a 1m radius. It’s a 55-inch, 4K mini-LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000,000:1 contrast and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. There’s a 165Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro support, and there’s built-in upscaling of non-4K games. There’s also a punchy sound system with six speakers and you can connect four different HDMI sources simultaneously for a multi-screen setup.

But the most interesting thing about it is a hinge.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Why cockpit mode is going to sell a lot of Odyssey Arks

What’s really different about the Samsung Odyssey Ark is its cockpit mode. Like some other monitors you can rotate it from landscape to portrait mode, but those other monitors don’t have that curvature.

What Samsung’s done here is to make the bottom half of the display pretty much vertical, with the curve going over your head. Hence the name, cockpit mode: it’s going to make flying and space sims feel incredible. And in landscape you can adjust the aspect ratio from the default 16:9 to various super-wide resolutions too.

I’d love one of these but it’s way beyond my budget: the price is expected to be $3,500. But if you’re looking for the ultimate in immersive gaming, this could well be it.