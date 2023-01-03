Samsung's giant 8K gaming monitor is so big you'll need to move house

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With CES 2023 just days away the announcements are coming thick and fast already – and if you're a gamer, one of the biggest comes from Samsung, who has a new contender for the best gaming monitor crown. Apparently designed for people who thought the 55-inch Odyssey Ark was a little on the small side, the latest Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is a whopping 57 inches.

According to Samsung, the new G9 is the first dual-UHD mini-LED gaming monitor. It's 8K resolution (7,860 x 2,160 pixels) with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR 1000 support, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Samsung says it's the first gaming monitor to include DisplayPort 2.1.

The price? We don't know yet, but Samsung promises more details very soon.

Samsung's best gaming monitors for 2023

If the Odyssey G9 and its price tag are likely to be a bit much for your rig, Samsung has some other exciting gaming monitors to show you. The previously announced Odyssey G8 OLED US launch is imminent, delivering 34 inches at 3,440 x 1,400 and 175Hz, and there's a new curved OLED gaming monitor with similar specs and a screen curvature of 1800R.

Both the G8 and its curved companion will include Samsung's Gaming Hub, which enables you to access cloud gaming such as GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud gaming.

That's not all. There's a new version of Samsung's Smart Monitor, a 32-inch 4K display with 16:9 ratio and support for cloud gaming, and the new Samsung Odyssey G94SC, which Samsung says is the world's first 32:9 OLED gaming monitor. That delivers a 240Hz refresh rate and 5,120 x 1,440 resolution.

Samsung hasn't confirmed pricing and release dates for its 2023 gaming monitors but we'll keep you posted when it does.