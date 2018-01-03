Samsung unveils world's first curved QLED monitor with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity

Samsung has unveiled the world's first curved monitor to feature Intel's Thunderbolt 3 connectivity: the Samsung CJ791.

The Samsung CJ791 is an ultra-wide (that's a 21:9 aspect ratio) 34-inch panel with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and a 1,500R (relatively sharp) curvature. It is also a QLED screen, meaning that the CJ791 can deliver deeper blacks and brighter whites than OLED monitors.

Where it is a world first though is in its integration of an Intel Thunderbolt 3 port, which provides a processing speed of up to 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps), a rate that is almost four times faster than USB alternatives. As such, the CJ791 will allow "users to enjoy connectivity across a full ecosystem of docks, displays and peripheral devices including Macs, USB type-C laptops, and other desktop accessories like storage drives or external graphics cards."

Speaking on the announcement of the CJ791, which is to be shown off at CES 2018, a Samsung spokesperson said that:

"The CJ791 aligns Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with our best-in-class curvature and QLED picture quality to captivate and engage users, while also promoting improved organization and productivity."

Taking a look at the specs it seems to us here at T3.com that Samsung has positioned this new monitor bang in the centre of the market, with both gaming and work applications perfectly feasible. It certainly delivers the space for wide-screen gaming, providing you have a machine capable of outputting at that high resolution, something also backed up by its 4ms response time, but equally the wide view (178-degree viewing angle) and QLED colour reproduction tech would make it a great panel for photo editing work also.

Anyway, we're going to see more of the Samsung CJ791 at CES 2018 next week in Las Vegas, so we will be sure to bring you our hands-on thoughts then.