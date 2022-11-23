Samsung OLED 65-inch TV is 35% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you missed out on the 85-inch Samsung TV deal, this model should be on your list. The Samsung OLED S95B is a Quantum Dot OLED model, so it provides not just great blacks but great colour too.

At 65 inches, it's still on the bigger side, so you can really appreciate that improved image, though a little more manageable than the 85-inch models. OLED TVs still demand a premium so to see such a discount on a 2022 model is really impressive. While the list price was £2399, it is currently on sale for £1549. That's a massive £850 discount.

The price was sitting at around £1680 for a while last month but £1549 is the lowest we've seen this model. If you want a solid OLED TV, this model is a winner.