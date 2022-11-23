Samsung OLED 65-inch TV is 35% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

With a saving of £850 on the list price, this Samsung OLED TV is at it's lowest ever price right now

Samsung OLED TV deal
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

If you missed out on the 85-inch Samsung TV deal, this model should be on your list. The Samsung OLED S95B is a Quantum Dot OLED model, so it provides not just great blacks but great colour too. 

At 65 inches, it's still on the bigger side, so you can really appreciate that improved image, though a little more manageable than the 85-inch models. OLED TVs still demand a premium so to see such a discount on a 2022 model is really impressive. While the list price was £2399, it is currently on sale for £1549. That's a massive £850 discount. 

The price was sitting at around £1680 for a while last month but £1549 is the lowest we've seen this model. If you want a solid OLED TV, this model is a winner. 

Samsung OLED 65-inch TV:  was £2,399, now £1,549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung OLED 65-inch TV: was £2,399, now £1,549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 35% – The 65-inch Samsung S95B is a QD OLED 4K TV with Dolby Atmos sound, Object Tracking Sound, 120Hz refresh and Samsung's EyeComfort Mode for auto-dimming.

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

