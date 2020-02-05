Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: release date, price, specs and leaks

A new Samsung Galaxy folding phone has been rumoured for a while now – ever since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched, in fact. Now with this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event mere weeks away, enough information has leaked to give us a clearer picture of the clamshell folding phone, called by multiple sources both the Samsung Galaxy Bloom (allegedly its codename during production) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (its purported actual title).

From its rumoured specs to its probable price and release date, here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip before it's unveiled to the world in February.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Name

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been confirmed on an official Samsung website (Image credit: WinFuture)

While the phone was referred to as "Bloom" during production, we now know the phone's official title thanks to a leak found on Samsung Romania's website. Shortly after Samsung's Belgian and German sites confirmed the name "Samsung Galaxy S20" for the company's other flagship handsets, a hidden page on Samsung Romania was discovered for a "Z Flip leather cover".

Inadvertently breaking cover, this leak confirms Samsung's next foldable smartphone will hit shelves as the Z Flip rather than the Bloom. The name obviously refers to the "flip phone" of old, which clamshell foldables like the Motorola Razr and Z Flip aim to bring into the next decade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Design

A leaked image from Chinese social media (Image credit: Weibo)

Thanks to a series of leaks on Chinese social media site Weibo, we are confident of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's design, and it is pretty clearly a clamshell foldable.

The leaked prototype, seen above, is clearly inspired by phones such as the recently-relaunched Motorola Razr. However, whereas the Razr has a retro chunky bezel along the bottom of the phone, Samsung has opted for a more modern aesthetic, looking less like a flip-phone of old and more like a smartphone that happens to collapse like a wallet.

The leak also matches a video said to have circulated internally at Samsung, offering a look at both the book-folding design of the Galaxy Fold and the clamshell design of the Galaxy Z Flip:

As for the design's purpose and inspiration, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to be marketed "aggressively" at women in their 20s, with the shape of the Z Flip chosen to echo the folding makeup cases from French cosmetics firm Lancôme. This was allegedly heard at a closed-door meeting during this year's Consumer Electronics Show, or CES.

On the left is a Lancôme case, and on the right is a render for the Galaxy Z Flip. Wait... (Image credit: Concept Creator/Lancôme)

Samsung Galaxy Fold had a somewhat turbulent release last year. Despite being hyped as the "future of folding phones" and receiving endorsements from high-profile creatives like Steve Aoki, Ninja, Casey Neistat and Millie Bobby Brown, the first version of the phone was beset with issues related to its fragile folding screen.

Samsung will want to be very careful when it releases its next foldable, as it needs to have all the kinks worked out to stop another PR disaster from happening.

All the signs point to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip being unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on 11 February. The annual Samsung event located in San Francisco has been used to announce new devices before, and details of the launch were heard at the same closed-doors CES meeting. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked's international URL also contains the word "Bloom" as well as "Hubble", which is the codename for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Although February will be the phone's official unveiling, we're not yet sure of an actual release date. One leak claims the phone will hit shelves on February 14 - given we are expecting it to be on shelves shortly after the announcement, this sounds plausible.

A render of a possible Z Flip design, released early in the rumour mill's life cycle (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specs

There's no concrete, official info regarding the specifications of the new Samsung foldable. However, we do have some rumours that have made the rounds that sound pretty legit.

Leak site 91Mobiles is reporting the screen size is around 7.2", which sounds about right: slightly bigger than a standard phablet, the larger size is made possible by the flip-phone style folding mechanic.

Whereas the Motorola Razr came with mediocre specs to compensate for the new technology, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip looks to deliver a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, three rear cameras – two 13MP and a 16MP cameras – and an impressive 4500mAh battery.

However, a separate leak from WinFuture containing ALL specs lists different details of the phone, which is corroborated in part by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers. WinFuture's leak claims the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a 6.7" screen, 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP selfie camera, and just a 3300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, both folded and unfolded (Image credit: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Price

Price-wise, the same rumour from 91Mobiles lists the phone at 71,999 Indian rupees, around £775.

However, the leak from WinFuture again disputes this, claiming the phone will be around €1500. This seems much more likely: folding phones are still fairly experimental, and can demand a high price. For example, the Motorola Razr will debut in the UK with the cheapest contract at a staggering £94 per month. This is all conjecture, of course – we'll know more for sure once the phone has been unveiled in February.