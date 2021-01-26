Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal bags phone cheap with UNLIMITED data

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the world's most powerful flagship smartphone. And that's why it is currently lodged securely in T3's best phones guide, and also why we gave it a maximum score of 5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

And, thanks to some superb pre-order phone deals on the handset, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently available for some really attractive price points.

This deal over at Carphone Warehouse is a great example of this – it bags the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for just £99.99 upfront (the phone SIM free starts at £1,149) and then delivers a SIM plan that offers unlimited data, calls and texts for £54,99 per month.

Oh, and as this is a pre-order deal, that means that each buyer also gets a free pair of the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and and a Samsung SmartTag.

That means this package delivers the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in your choice of colourway, an unlimited everything SIM plan, a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and a Samsung SmartTag. Incredible.

The full details of this brilliant phone deal can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Upfront cost: £99.99 | Unlimited data, calls and texts | iD Mobile | 24-month plan | Monthly cost: £54.99

In our review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra we praised the phone's stunning 6.8-inch 120Hz WQHD+ screen, powerful flagship-grade hardware spec, feature packed camera system and S Pen Digital Stylus support.

We then concluded that the phone was "impossible not to recommend" and that "it's a hyper-premium handset that delivers across the board". That's why we find this deal on it so easy to recommend – it puts that device in your hand for cheap, and then partners it with a cracking SIM plan and a brace of genuinely useful free extras.

