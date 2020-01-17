Samsung Galaxy Bloom / Galaxy Z Flip: release date, price, specs and leaks

A new Samsung Galaxy folding phone has been rumoured for a while now – ever since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched, in fact. Now with this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event mere weeks away, enough information has leaked to give us a clearer picture of the clamshell folding phone, called by multiple sources both the Samsung Galaxy Bloom and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

From its rumoured specs to its probable price and release date, here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Bloom / Galaxy Z Flip before it's unveiled to the world in February.

Samsung Galaxy Bloom / Galaxy Z Flip: Design

A leaked image from Chinese social media (Image credit: Weibo)

Thanks to a series of leaks on Chinese social media site Weibo, we have a good idea of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip / Galaxy Bloom's design, and it is pretty clearly a clamshell foldable.

The leaked prototype, seen above, is clearly inspired by phones such as the recently-relaunched Motorola Razr. However, whereas the Razr has a retro chunky bezel along the bottom of the phone, Samsung has opted for a more modern aesthetic, looking less like a flip-phone of old and more like a smartphone that happens to collapse like a wallet.

The leak also matches a video said to have circulated internally at Samsung, offering a look at both the book-folding design of the Galaxy Fold and the clamshell design of the Galaxy Z Flip:

Other renders of a similar design have been circulating around the net, based on the leaked info we've seen so far.

As for the design's purpose and inspiration, the Galaxy Z Flip/Galaxy Bloom is said to be marketed "aggressively" at women in their 20s, with the shape of the Bloom chosen to echo the folding makeup cases from French cosmetics firm Lancôme. This was allegedly heard at a closed-door meeting during this year's Consumer Electronics Show, or CES.

On the left is a Lancôme case, and on the right is a render for the Galaxy Bloom/Galaxy Z Flip. Wait... (Image credit: Concept Creator/Lancôme)

Samsung Galaxy Fold had a somewhat turbulent release last year. Despite being hyped as the "future of folding phones" and receiving endorsements from high-profile creatives like Steve Aoki, Ninja, Casey Neistat and Millie Bobby Brown, the first version of the phone was beset with issues related to its fragile folding screen.

Samsung will want to be very careful when it releases its next foldable, as it needs to have all the kinks worked out to stop another PR disaster from happening.

All the signs point to Samsung Galaxy Bloom / Galaxy Z Flip being unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on 11 February. The annual Samsung event located in San Francisco has been used to announce new devices before, and details of the launch were heard at the same closed-doors CES meeting. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked's international URL also contains the word "Bloom" as well as "Hubble", which is the codename for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Although February will be the phone's official unveiling, we're not yet sure of an actual release date. We are expecting it to be on shelves shortly after the announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Bloom / Galaxy Z Flip: Price and specs

A render of a possible Bloom/Z Flip final design (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

There's no concrete, official info regarding the specifications of the new Samsung foldable. However, we do have some rumours that have made the rounds that sound pretty legit.

Leak site 91Mobiles is reporting the screen size is around 7.2", which sounds about right: slightly bigger than a standard phablet, the larger size is made possible by the flip-phone style folding mechanic.

Whereas the Motorola Razr came with mediocre specs to compensate for the new technology, Samsung Galaxy Bloom/Galaxy Z Flip looks to deliver a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, three rear cameras – two 13MP and a 16MP cameras – and an impressive 4,500mAh battery.

Price-wise, the same rumour lists the phone at 71,999 Indian rupees, around £775. This is all conjecture, of course – we'll know more for sure once the phone has been unveiled in February.